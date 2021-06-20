Warzone Payload: How to play & win Season 4’s newest mode

Curating the true potential of gaming and esports.
Published: 20/Jun/2021 18:25by Nick Farrell
Warzone Season 4 is here, and there are a ton of reasons to jump back into the action, from the weapon changes to the brand new game mode Payload.
The brand new Season of Warzone arrived on June 17, 2021 and once again there are significant changes to Warzone and Black Ops Cold War. One notable change was the buff to the MG 82, and the consequent nerf just a few days into the new season.
One aspect that was added during Season 4 is the brand new game mode Payload, and if you have played other titles such as Overwatch, the name Payload surely rings a bell.
Here’s all you need to know about the new game mode and how you are able to play it.
Added during Season 4, Payload has teams of 40 duke it out against each other to see what team can escort the Payload to the destination first. Similar to the game mode within Overwatch, they have added a CoD twist to it, as you are able to place barriers and other obstacles to hinder the enemies from moving their Payload.
The premise of the game is rather simple, but it makes for some interesting team cohesion, as while eliminations are going to be vital to clearing out the Payload, you will have to be mindful of the Payload itself. Be sure to always have someone on the Payload, and keep an eye out on all the surrounding areas, as there are sure to be enemies hidden in the distance looking to pick you off from range.
Since this is the first objective-based game mode within Warzone, the playstyle you are going to want to adopt is vastly different than a regular Warzone match.
But, we are going to run over some tips so that you can maximize your efforts in Warzone’s Payload game mode.
Be sure to let us know how you are finding the new Payload game mode in CoD Warzone, and get up to speed with all the changes in Warzone Season 4 here.
