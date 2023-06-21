Warzone guru explains why the SO-14 isn’t Season 4’s best weapon
TrueGameData compared the SO-14 in Warzone Season 4 to the infamous DMR-14 meta from WZ1, but he feels like it isn’t quite as good a weapon as many others believe.
Season 4 blew Warzone’s long-range meta wide open. Infinity Ward finally nerfed the Cronen Squall, removing the battle rifle from its throne. And a 50-point increase in base operator health swung tides in favor of LMGs over ARs.
There doesn’t seem to be a clear consensus for the best long-range weapon in the Cronen Squall’s wake, but the SO-14 skyrocketed in popularity. According to WZRanked, the SO-14 is the second-most selected weapon in Warzone.
TrueGameData feels differently and, while he thinks the battle rifle is good, he believes a weapon 30 spots lower in the popularity rankings is the better choice.
TrueGameData warns Warzone players about the SO-14
TrueGameData explained how the SO-14’s impressive stats are slightly fraudulent.
“It has great time-to-kill but this is a theoretical TTK that is the maximum possible. In reality the SO-14’s maximum fire rate is 500 RPM, but nobody can click that fast so this really isn’t accurate.”
So even though the SO-14 blows away every other long-range meta weapon in TTK speed, those numbers aren’t actually accurate in-game.
“A lot of people think the SO-14 is far and above the best weapon in the game right now. I think it is probably very good, but It takes a lot of skill to use.”
The YouTuber then compared the SO-14 and TAQ V damage stats in single-fire. The SO-14 is easier to control in single fire and harder to control in automatic fire, and the TAQ-V is the inverse.
Both weapons do around the same damage while firing semi-auto. But TrueGameData knows what he will be rocking with.
“I will probably use the TAQ-V. It feels really good and I like to use automatic weapons more than semi-automatic weapons.”
Best TAQ-V Warzone loadout
- Muzzle: Tempus GH50 (+0.39, +0.27)
- Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56 (+0.52, +0.32)
- Ammunition: 7.62 High Velocity (-0.27, +2.90)
- Magazine: 50 Round Drum
- Optic: Hyrbird Firepoint
