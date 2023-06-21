Warzone guru explains why the SO-14 isn’t Season 4’s best weapon

TrueGameData compared the SO-14 in Warzone Season 4 to the infamous DMR-14 meta from WZ1, but he feels like it isn’t quite as good a weapon as many others believe.

Season 4 blew Warzone’s long-range meta wide open. Infinity Ward finally nerfed the Cronen Squall, removing the battle rifle from its throne. And a 50-point increase in base operator health swung tides in favor of LMGs over ARs.

There doesn’t seem to be a clear consensus for the best long-range weapon in the Cronen Squall’s wake, but the SO-14 skyrocketed in popularity. According to WZRanked, the SO-14 is the second-most selected weapon in Warzone.

TrueGameData feels differently and, while he thinks the battle rifle is good, he believes a weapon 30 spots lower in the popularity rankings is the better choice.

TrueGameData warns Warzone players about the SO-14

TrueGameData explained how the SO-14’s impressive stats are slightly fraudulent.

“It has great time-to-kill but this is a theoretical TTK that is the maximum possible. In reality the SO-14’s maximum fire rate is 500 RPM, but nobody can click that fast so this really isn’t accurate.”

So even though the SO-14 blows away every other long-range meta weapon in TTK speed, those numbers aren’t actually accurate in-game.

“A lot of people think the SO-14 is far and above the best weapon in the game right now. I think it is probably very good, but It takes a lot of skill to use.”

The YouTuber then compared the SO-14 and TAQ V damage stats in single-fire. The SO-14 is easier to control in single fire and harder to control in automatic fire, and the TAQ-V is the inverse.

Both weapons do around the same damage while firing semi-auto. But TrueGameData knows what he will be rocking with.

“I will probably use the TAQ-V. It feels really good and I like to use automatic weapons more than semi-automatic weapons.”

Best TAQ-V Warzone loadout

Muzzle: Tempus GH50 (+0.39, +0.27)

Tempus GH50 (+0.39, +0.27) Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56 (+0.52, +0.32)

FTAC Ripper 56 (+0.52, +0.32) Ammunition: 7.62 High Velocity (-0.27, +2.90)

7.62 High Velocity (-0.27, +2.90) Magazine: 50 Round Drum

50 Round Drum Optic: Hyrbird Firepoint

For more, make sure to check out every other loadout we are using in Warzone Season 4.