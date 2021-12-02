Warzone fans mindblown as player turns into “bird” while parachuting

In Call of Duty: Warzone, there is a lot of wildlife that roams around while players fight for their lives. While they can be easy to distinguish, players have lost their minds as they witness a human turn into a bird.

Birds are no strangers to Warzone. In the past, they have been great scouts and could give away your position but we have never been able to play and look like one.

There are well over 100 Operator skins that players can use in Warzoneand none actually have wings. However, the BR’s latest visual bug has people absolutely losing it as they watch someone transform into a bird.

Warzone bug turns player into bird while dropping in

We’ve seen weird parachuting bugs before in which players would get an extra arm but didn’t affect the gameplay.

However, this Reddit clip by ‘nungoopungoo’ had the Warzone community in an uproar as a player dropped into Rebirth Island as an eagle.

From the clip, we notice that the player is using the Ghostface Operator skins from the Halloween event. But for some reason, when they were parachuting onto the roof they looked completely like a bird.

This has players concerned that it will give a competitive advantage to those using the Scream skin as they can blend in perfectly with wildlife on the map.

One player didn’t even realize that it was another person, “At first I was like, ‘How did he mark a bird.’” While another player added: “What the f**k, that was really a bird!”

This can be a huge problem as the game transitions into the new Warzone Pacific map since this Operator skin just blends in with the tropical map’s wildlife. At a glance, it doesn’t appear to be anything suspicious but up close players are realizing that they need to prepare for a gunfight.

At the time of writing this, Activision hasn’t identified this as an issue but players are at a loss for words as they witness this transformation.