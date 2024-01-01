When is Fortune’s Keep returning to Warzone?

Fortune’s Keep was removed from Warzone on November 16, 2022, when Warzone 2 launched, just a few short months after it was first added to the game. Fortunately, it’s returning to the game, but when can you expect it back?

Fortune’s Keep was the second small-scale Resurgence map introduced to the Call of Duty battle royale hit, and while it was never quite as popular as Rebirth, certainly had its share of fans among the playerbase.

Many players got used to the fast pace of Fortune’s Keep and Rebirth Island, and while Vondel and Ashika Island have been semi-popular in the Resurgence modes, they haven’t quite hit the same level.

With that in mind, we know that both Fortune’s Keep and Rebirth Island will be returning to Warzone. But is there a set date for the return of Fortune’s Keep to Warzone yet?

At the time of writing, there is not a specific date for Fortune’s Keep’s return to Warzone, though we know it will be coming back in early 2024.

How early in the year that is remains to be seen. Season 2 of Modern Warfare 3 is expected to launch in February, though that may be a little too early, with Season 3 likely to be around 2 months following that in April.

So, while we don’t have a specific date, you should expect to see the returning maps sometime around those periods of time, assuming nothing changes.

At the time of writing, it is unclear what exactly will happen with Vondel and Ashika Island once Rebirth Island and Fortune’s Keep return. They may be thrown into the rotation with the newer maps, or replace them entirely, but as long as players can drop back into their old favorite haunts, it’s unlikely they’ll be too concerned about Vondel and Ashika for the time being.