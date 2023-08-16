Warzone 2 August 16 update patch notes: TAQ-V & Signal 50 nerfs, M16 buff, more

After dominating Warzone 2’s long-range meta in Season 5, the TAQ-V and Signal 50 finally see nerfs in the latest update.

Fans will get a long-awaited first look at Modern Warfare 3 during the Shadow Siege event in Warzone 2. Festivities kick off at 10:30 AM PT on August 17, and players can earn the new M13C AR by completing the event. In preparation for Shadow Siege, the WZ2 devs rolled out an update that contains the content required for the event.

Additionally, Raven Software unleashed a lengthy list of nerfs and buffs that’s sure to shake up the battle royale sequel’s meta for the latter half of Season 5.

Let’s jump right into what players can expect from the August 16 update.

Warzone 2 TAQ-V and Signal 50 nerfs

In the absence of one-shot sniper rifles in Ranked Play and the World Series of Warzone, the Signal 50 has taken over as the rifle of choice. However, it reached a point where it became a near necessity for at least one squad member to carry one during matches.

Despite that, Raven Software argued: “At this time, we do not feel it is necessary to make changes to the Signal 50.”

The devs had a change of heart and nerfed the weapon’s damage multipliers. Next, according to WZ Ranked, the TAQ-V currently stands head and shoulders above every other weapon with a 20.2% pick rate. It shouldn’t come as much of a surprise that the battle rifle saw a substantial nerf.

And finally, B1inkin used sym.gg to discover that the ISO Hemlock had a TTK speed of 872 milliseconds from 50 meters away with .300 Blackout ammunition. The Warzone 2 devs made sure to nerf that ammunition as part of the update.

Warzone 2 August 16 update

Here are the full Warzone 2 August 16 patch notes.

General

This patch contains necessary updates and content for the Shadow Siege event. Tune in for the global reveal of Modern Warfare III at 10:30am PT on August 17th in Warzone.

The benefit of tuning for Recoil Control-related stats has been reduced slightly

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where some Players could not access the Battle Pass, but would still lose CP after purchasing it

Fixed an exploit allowing Players to go prone instantly

Fixed an issue where Akimbo challenge progress was not tracking correctly for the FTAC Siege

Fixed an issue where an invisible object could interact with lethals, tacticals, and explosives on Mercado Las Almas

Fixed an issue affecting key binds when adding settings as Quick Settings

Fixed an issue where the buttons for ‘Preview’ and ‘Quick Equip’ hide when trying to press them by mouse input in the Events tab

Fixed an issue where the Tonfa melee weapon had outdated unlock conditions

Fixed an issue where the SFX from the Semtex dropped by the Chain Reaction modifier in Havoc would not play as intended

Fixed an issue where equipping the “Battle Buddy AI” Gun Screen could cause an error

Weapons

» Assault Rifles «

Chimera Mid Damage increased Neck Damage Multiplier increased Upper Torso Damage Multiplier increased



FR Avancer Maximum Damage decreased Close-mid Damage increased Head Damage Multiplier increased Neck Damage Multiplier increased Upper Torso Damage Multiplier increased Lower Torso Damage Multiplier increased



Lachmann-556 Head Damage Multiplier increased



M16 Maximum Damage increased Close-mid Damage increased Limb Damage Multipliers increased



» Battle Rifles «

FTAC Recon Maximum Damage increased Maximum Damage Range increased



Lachmann-762 Limb Damage Multiplier increased



SO-14 Head Damage Multiplier increased Neck Damage Multiplier increased Upper Torso Damage Multiplier increased



TAQ-V Maximum Damage decreased Close-mid Damage decreased Minimum Damage decreased Neck Damage Multiplier decreased Upper Torso Damage Multiplier decreased Lower Torso Damage Multiplier decreased Limb Damage Multipliers decreased



» Marksman Rifles «

Lockwood MK2 Mid Damage increased Minimum Damage increased Upper Torso Damage Multiplier increased Lower Torso Damage Multiplier increased Limb Damage Multipliers increased



» Shotguns «

Expedite 12 Mid Damage increased Mid-far Damage increased Close-mid Damage Range increased



Lockwood 300 Close-mid Damage increased Mid Damage increased Maximum Damage Range increased Close-mid Damage Range increased



MX Guardian Maximum Damage increased Close-mid Damage increased Mid-far Damage Range decreased



» Submachine Guns «

Fennec 45 Maximum Damage increased Close-Mid Damage increased Minimum Damage increased



» Sniper Rifles «

Signal 50 Neck Damage Multiplier decreased Upper Torso Damage Multiplier decreased



Ammunition ISO Hemlock .300 Blackout (All Types) Close-mid Damage decreased Mid Damage decreased



Additional Bug Fixes