Warzone drops off 2022 streaming figures as Apex Legends & Fortnite boom

In the opening months of 2022, Warzone has disappeared off of the top streaming games across Twitch, YouTube, and Facebook Gaming, as rivals Fortnite and Apex Legends continue to thrive and grow.

Throughout 2020 and 2021, Warzone was a mainstay among the top games for streamers, with millions tuning in to watch their favorite creators on the Call of Duty battle royale.

Fast forward to the start of 2022, and things are looking bleak. Since Caldera replaced Verdansk at the tail end of 2021 and Vanguard was integrated into the game, interest has clearly diminished.

In fact, Activision reported a loss of 50m monthly users in Q1 2022 from the prior year, with less interest in Warzone cited as a reason for the huge drop.

Warzone officially dropped out of the top 10 in Q1 of 2022, making way for two new games as well as giving its biggest rivals a very strong foothold near the top.

According to StreamHatchet’s Q1 2022 report, Warzone is nowhere to be seen among the top 10, with stats taken from across the three major streaming platforms; Twitch, YouTube, and Facebook Gaming.

Instead, Fortnite has risen from 10th to 5th, while Apex Legends has gone up from 11th to 4th. Meanwhile, strong launches from Lost Ark and Elden Ring saw them immediately fly into the top 10.

While interest in the battle royale genre clearly hasn’t died, Warzone has lost its footing ahead of its rivals and will be hoping that Warzone 2 can reignite players’ and viewers’ interest and passion for the game.

That said, there’s a huge chasm between the top two most-watched games and the rest of the pack. At the start of 2022, GTA V and League of Legends’ viewership each stand at over double that of Apex Legends, so it will take some doing to usurp them.