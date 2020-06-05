Warzone devs respond to strange glitch causing players to get stuck

A Warzone developer has acknowledged and responded to a bizarre bug in the battle royale title that is causing players to literally get stuck.

While Warzone has been wildly popular with its playerbase since launching in March, it’s still fallen prone to some game-breaking or simply downright strange bugs.

With frustrated players unable to respawn their teammates and a bizarre bug that causes the parachute to send players flying upwards, it’s no surprise that they’ve committed to a number of bug fixes heading into Season 4.

While the upcoming Season 4 looks set to address a large number of issues in both Modern Warfare and Warzone, they had been announced ahead of time, and it wasn’t clear what would happen here, with players literally getting stuck.

This issue, though, didn’t seem to have any fix in sight until Infinity Ward’s co-design director of multiplayer, Joe Cecot, acknowledged it on June 5.

As you can see in the below clips, when we say stuck, we literally mean stuck. While attempting to traverse Verdansk, popular YouTuber TheXclusiveAce literally jumped off of some rocks and immediately got stuck in the ground.

Despite his best efforts, XclusiveAce was unable to move from the spot where he got stuck, eventually just finding himself stuck in the gas and accepting his fate.

Thanks, shared with team — Joe Cecot (@JoeCecot) June 5, 2020

In response, Cecot simply thanked Ace and confirmed that it had been shared with the team.

It’s worth noting that this isn’t a one-time bug. On May 11, around three weeks prior to Cecot’s response here, MacS7n experienced the same issue, having to use a killstreak on himself just to get away.

Hi @JoeCecot I found a bug here. My leg was stuck and I had to call my killstreak to kill myself.@ATVIAssist @InfinityWard pic.twitter.com/H8eFg6vWBG — MacS7n (@MacS7n) May 11, 2020

This proves that it’s not a particular spot on the map, and it’s not immediately noticeable whether there’s anything in particular actually causing this to happen.

That said, it seems Infinity Ward are on top of it, and when Season 4 officially drops this bug should no longer be occurring. Unfortunately, we still don’t have an exact date on Season 4’s launch date following a delay on June 1.