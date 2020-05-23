When does Modern Warfare Season 4 start? Season 3 end date

The third season of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, which featured many Warzone changes, new multiplayer maps, and new weapons, is finally coming to a close, but with hype ramping up for Season 4, players are eager to see what’s coming next.

Players are already looking ahead to what’s to come in the next season, following Season 3 which was packed with new content updates for fans to enjoy.

Following some new teasers shared by Infinity Ward, the next chapter of Modern Warfare and Warzone looks set to carry on the momentum of the popular title. Here is everything we know about Season 4.

Modern Warfare Season 4 release date

Each season of Modern Warfare lasts roughly eight weeks, and with Season 3 launching on Wednesday, April 8, we can expect Season 4 to launch on or around Wednesday, June 3, bringing in the summer months with enough content to make your time out of school or off work that little bit more fun.

Though there can be variation, updates are usually at 10am PDT/1pm EDT/6pm BST, and a roadmap for the entire season will likely be released to players at around the same time, allowing us to see everything that’s coming throughout Season 4.

Although S3 came on a Wednesday, big updates are usually on Tuesdays, and the current Battle Pass is scheduled to end on Tuesday, June 2, so it’s likely that one of those two days will be the official date when the time comes.

Warzone in Season 4

Warzone was first introduced during Modern Warfare Season 2, a 150-player battle royale title that has quickly taken off and become a mainstay for some of the top streamers.

Throughout Season 3, there have been many new playlists variations added to Warzone, such as the introduction of Quads, Stimulus Solos, and much more, allowing players to experience the game in a mode that best suits them. However, despite backlash from the community, Duos has still not been added, leading many to believe that Season 4 could introduce the long-awaited mode.

Shortly after Season 3 launched, major map changes started being teased in Warzone, with new underground bunkers that players can explore and howling wolves which can be heard all around Verdansk – could it be that S4 will see a big collection of map changes to keep the game fresh?

It has also been suggested that Warzone could be played on a completely new map for Season 4, with leaks claiming that players could be dropping into an arena in 'Urzikstan' after this season's end.

It’s unclear what exactly will be introduced to Warzone in Modern Warfare Season 4 but players have called for a number of changes and fixes to come to the game – what is actually implemented, though, is another story.

New maps, weapons and Battle Pass

While there has not been any new details released on fresh maps and weapons coming to Modern Warfare, there have been leaks hinting at the return of two classic CoD weapons, the Vector and the Galil in Season 4.

However, Infinity Ward has not confirmed any of the leaks or given any clues as to what players can expect or how the new Battle Pass will look, but this page will be updated with all new information as and when it’s available.

There are only a few weeks until Season 4 launches but there may also be some changes left in Season 3, so make sure to check back for any updates and what to expect from Infinity Ward going forward.