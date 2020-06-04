Warzone players suggest Fortnite revive feature to be added in Season 4

Call of Duty players have called for one of Fortnite's features to assist downed teammates to be added to Warzone ahead of the upcoming season.

Warzone is currently one of the most popular battle royale titles and since its launch on March 10 it has been contending with some of the longer-standing games in the genre such as Apex Legends and Fortnite.

However, despite its success, some Warzone players have suggested that it might be even better with a new feature taken straight from Fortnite.

Advertisement

As seen in most battle royale titles, players in Warzone are given a brief period to be revived after their health bar drops below zero in-game, outside of the solo playlists, where they can slowly shuffle their way to cover.

However, as there is little they can do in this vulnerable state and are typically picked off with ease, particularly when out in the open, some fans suggested different ideas that could work in Warzone to counter this.

Advertisement

One player, u/LeCloutGoat, shared that it should be possible to put away your weapons and carry teammates on your shoulders when they are downed, similar to the feature which was added in Fortnite Chapter 2.

While the suggestion received mixed responses from Warzone fans, another Reddit user, u/Bricksandivy, highlighted an alternative that would give your teammates a better chance at survival.

Read More: CoD pro Octane gives 3 crucial tips for using ARs in Modern Warfare

They shared that instead of carrying your teammates to safety or hoping that they could crawl behind cover, you could simply drag them at an increased speed to safety, possibly preventing opponents from confirming the kill and allowing for more outplay potential in long-range gunfights.

Advertisement

It is not uncommon for battle royale games to introduce new features, that are similar to those of their rivals, and has been seen in the past such as when Epic Games were called out after adding respawn vans or for using similar skins to Apex Legends.

Infinity Ward has also added features that appear to be inspired by their competitors, with the new loot bunkers resembling some of the weapon vaults found in Apex Legends and Fortnite as well.