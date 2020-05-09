Frustrating Call of Duty: Warzone bug breaks respawning teammates

A bug has been popping up in Call of Duty: Warzone where players are unable to buy their dead teammates back, despite having enough money to do so.

Picture this: You and the boys have dropped hot in quads. You all found recon drones while your opponents found legendary crates—a tale as old as time. You all hit the gulag. Only one of you makes it out, it’s you. The boys refuse to give up on you, they tell you to hit a Scavenger mission and try to buy them back.

A couple Scavengers and some near-death experiences later, you have $1,3500—enough to get everyone. You hit the buy station, only to be hit with the following error: “The selected squadmate is already back in action.”

Advertisement

It’s an annoying bug and one with no clear solution or cause. The best part about making money is spending money, especially when the entire point of squad-based modes is to play with your team.

A few homeopathic remedies appear to exist: players have found success by giving money to another teammate who is somehow then able to purchase the re-deployment or, most commonly, by trying out different vendors.

But sometimes you might not be afforded the luxuries of time or a teammate, as evidenced by Redditor ‘krisluck’ who was fortunate enough to accrue $10,000 as the last of four teammates still alive—and then unfortunate enough to be hit with this bug.

Advertisement

In their case, the startling error turned what would have been a smooth re-deployment effort into a frenzy of confusion. After a few attempts to bypass the game’s lies, an enemy team popped up and put him out of his misery.

At the moment, there appears to be no fix in the works as the glitch is not included on Infinity Ward’s Trello board.

Read more: Warzone boosts Activision revenue figures way higher than expected

Since another Redditor, ‘Mr_Tailmore’ has suggested the bug has been around for ‘at least a month,’ it’s possible that it is relatively infrequent and lower on IW’s list of priorities. Since it’s not on Trello, we can’t track its importance to the developers, but can be sure it is annoying people enough that they should consider bumping it up a few spots.

Advertisement

On the plus side, IW has extended their double-XP offerings because of all the miscellaneous bugs that came with the latest major patch—so maybe that extension will get pushed further back.