Warzone devs respond to game-breaking “Corrupted Loadout Data” issue

Warzone devs at Raven Software have responded to an emergent “Corrupted Loadout Data” issue in the Call of Duty battle royale, disconnecting players and becoming more prevalent by the day.

Warzone has been an unmitigated success for Activision since its 2020 release, amassing over 100 million total players and conflating content from multiple CoD installments for the first time in the series’ history.

However, it has been marred by some pretty serious issues, most notably in the form of cheating and glitches. The former has seen the introduction of RICOCHET anti-cheat in an attempt to get a handle on the situation.

The latter continues to spiral, with devs struggling to control emergent problems.

One of the most egregious and recent is a “Corrupted Loadout Data” issue disconnecting players from servers and forcing them to restart Warzone. It has surfaced following the Season 2 Reloaded patch, which dropped back on March 23.

One affected user said: “It puts me into a pre-game lobby then kicks me at the end of the countdown.” What’s worse is there is no obvious fix, with players reporting that adjusting classes, operators and even restarting the application hasn’t been working.

Thankfully, Raven issued a pretty quick response, confirming on April 9 that they are looking into it.

They tweeted: “We’re investigating an issue where Players are experiencing “Corrupted Loadout Data”. We will provide an update for this issue ASAP!”

Unfortunately, that is the only update the devs were able to provide meaning, at the time of writing, there is no obvious fix. Nor did Raven provide a timescale on the fix, meaning affected players will have to sit tight and hope the issue resolves itself.

We can expect Raven to fix it fairly speedily given the severity of the problem but, with more game-breaking issues surfacing, fan patience appears to be running out.