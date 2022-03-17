Warzone devs respond to bug making some Operators parachute faster than others

Warzone devs have announced that they are working on a fix for a frustrating glitch recently discovered, where specific operators would parachute faster than others.

Back on March 16, the Warzone community had a long debate over parachuting and dropping in. People were auguring that the new system that was added with Season 2 of Pacific wasn’t working as intended.

As part of the new season in the the Pacific era, gliding got reworked, making operators go slower than during the Verdansk days.

However, people were reporting that players were getting to the ground faster than them, and it was completely inconsistent. Turns out there is a major bug, but Raven Software tweeted that they are aware.

Warzone devs promise fix for parachuting speeds

❗️ We are aware of an issue where certain Operators are unaffected by the Season 2 parachute speed improvements. We are actively working on a fix, thanks for the reports! Trello:https://t.co/tYyjTlaCcZ — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) March 17, 2022

On March 17, Raven finally confirmed that their Season 2 update to the gliding system is bugged on Operators. This revamp made it so people would glide in at 6.6 speed instead of 10.4, allowing them to go much further.

However, if you use an Operator skin that was released for Modern Warfare or Cold War, then you were almost guaranteed to drop in at the old speed. This was causing people to land well short of the mark that they planned on going to.

So, if you’re a fan of the Roze, Weaver, or Wraith skins (to name a few) from the MW and CW era, then you will want to stay away from these until Raven have confirmed that all skins are working as intended.

There is no timetable for when this fix will be released to the community, but with Season 2 Reloaded quickly approaching, players should expect it to come in the upcoming weeks.