Wild Warzone redeploy balloon glitch lets players fly away from death

When Raven Software added redeploy ballons to Warzone with the Pacific Season 2 update, players would have been expecting Apex Legends-style skydives at most – but there’s a glitch that allows players to take on the role of Superman.

Redeploy balloons have been a useful addition to the Call of Duty battle royale, allowing players to get from A to B with a quick thrust into the air.

Once you’ve taken flight, in just a few seconds you can travel a considerable distance to enter the next circle or escape enemies.

Not everybody will be so lucky, though, as the person using the redeploy ballon is vulnerable to enemy attacks as they surge upwards.

Warzone redeploy ballon glitch lets players fly

However, in a new glitch – which surfaced on Reddit on March 17 – it doesn’t even matter if you get shot trying to attach your character to the ballon.

As seen in the clip below, posted by user arconline, there is some absolutely terrible aim on display. Jokes aside, the player eventually catches their opponent with a few shots at the bottom of the tower, where something really strange happens.

Their downed body flips into an upright position, hovering just like Superman, and flies away from the danger zone.

Not many people in the comments could believe what they had seen, but one did mention they were familiar with the issue.

They said: “This just happened to me and a friend. My friend downed someone on a balloon zip line at the bottom, and then the downed enemy shot off to the side. We thought it was hilarious.”

Others wanted to focus on the aim, first and foremost, responding: “Dat aim.” Another said: “If there weren’t 60 round mags some of y’all would be screwed.”

At the time of writing, this glitch has not been flagged by Raven Software as an ongoing issue – based on their Trello board. Instead, it notes another issue regarding pings not working accurately around the balloon locations.

Whether or not either of these problems will be resolved soon remains to be seen.