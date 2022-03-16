Warzone Operators parachute at different speeds: How to land faster

Parachuting, or ‘dropping in,’ can have a big bearing on how quickly you can grab loot in CoD Warzone. This is why it’s surprising to find that different operators actually move at varying speeds, and we know some of the best ones.

We’ve all had it happen to us before. You’re in a desperate race with an enemy player to reach a gun, you both think you’ve got it, and before you know it you’re lying on the floor waiting for your trip to the Gulag.

Not only that, but we’ve all identified a contract or our favorite spot we want to land on, but the pesky plane is flying a bit too far away. You try flying sideways and still can’t make it, and even if you do, it takes forever.

Advertisement

Well, one Warzone player may have discovered why some players get different experiences with parachuting in Call of Duty: Warzone.

Different parachute speeds for different Warzone operators?

Thanks to some digging done by Reddit user hn6, we’ve learned that inconsistencies in Warzone Pacific’s parachuting is no coincidence and certainly isn’t paranoia.

Read More: Warzone players exploiting broken map spot at Arsenal on Caldera

They explained: “If you are traveling forward at 6.6 [speed] then your operator is using the new mechanic and is working as intended. If you are traveling forward at 10.4 then your operator is using the old mechanic and you would need to do the side glide at 6.7 to go the same distance.”

For a long time in the Verdansk days, it was well-known that flying sideways could make you fly faster, but the new mechanic has aimed to curb that.

Advertisement

Best Warzone operators to land faster

Although they haven’t done extensive testing on more operators, hn6 was able to work out some of the operators who are using the old and new flying mechanics.

Old mechanic (10.4 speed)

ROZE

NIKOLAI

NAGA

WEAVER

WRAITH

New mechanic (6.6 speed)

STONE

SIMS

GOLEM

GRINCH

KRUEGER

MIL-SIM

MINOTAUR

There are tons of operators to use in Warzone, so if you find that your favorite operator feels a bit slow or isn’t flying like some of your other operators, this is why.

Read More: Fastest method to max out Warzone weapons in 1 hour explained by JGOD

It remains to be seen if this is a deliberate tactic enforced by Raven Software, but whether or not they respond could be interesting. It might make you think twice about who you select pre-game!