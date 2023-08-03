Warzone 2 players convinced devs secretly nerfed aim assist

Warzone 2 players believe that there may have been a stealth nerf to aim assist in the Season 5 update, despite no mention of it in the patch notes, making it harder for controller players to succeed.

Aim assist has long been a huge topic of debate across a number of shooter titles, not just Call of Duty. This has been amplified by the introduction of platform crossplay in recent years, where mouse & keyboard players have been left a little perturbed by the effects of aim assist on them.

That said, it’s become clear that aim assist is essential for controller players, with thumbsticks not quite able to provide the precision needed to shoot with pinpoint accuracy 100% of the time, especially for casual players.

While discussions have been ongoing among players regarding the strength and necessity of aim assist in games such as Warzone and Modern Warfare 2, many think the Warzone developers Raven Software secretly nerfed the mechanic for Season 5, with nothing said about it in the patch notes.

Warzone aim assist nerfed?

After playing in the Season 5 update on August 2, a number of players reported that aim assist felt different, in particular rotational aim assist.

This includes World Series of Warzone finalist TheTacticalBrit, who said that rotational aim assist and its range “seem to have been nerfed.”

While a number of players across social media have said that aim assist definitely feels weaker, a test from content creator dreamstrike seemed to suggest there might not be much difference.

He said: “It’s very hard to objectively measure the strength in S4 vs S5, but it still feels OP.”

Needless to say, many controller players feel like something is slightly different with their aiming in Season 5, but whether aim assist was actually nerfed or there is some placebo effect occurring here is hard to tell.

If it was nerfed, even accidentally, we might see Raven address the changes in an update to the community before long.