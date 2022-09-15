Warzone 2 to feature revamped Gulag 2.0 with loot pools and more

Activision are set to unveil Warzone 2.0 in November, which will feature a fresh spin on the Gulag as players fight for one last chance at victory.

Three years after the release of Modern Warfare, developers Infinity Ward will unleash Modern Warfare 2 to players on October 28, 2022. Building on the franchises signature multiplayer, the latest FPS entry will also bring a revitalized battle royale experience alongside it.

Warzone 2, which is set to release shortly after Modern Warfare 2, promises an action packed experience and has been built within the latter’s next-gen focused game engine.

Gulag 2.0 is a deadly new take on Warzone’s opportunity to get back in the fight, and now, you’ll be challenged harder than ever.

Gulag 2.0 pits Warzone 2 players against each other in 2v2 battles

As players explore Warzone 2’s brand new war-torn map, Al Mazrah, you’ll no doubt find yourself in the gulag at some point. Though this time, Warzone 2’s fresh spin on the intense arena’s will see players duke it out with an unlikely ally: your enemies.

According to the developers, Warzone 2’s ‘Gulag 2.0’ will see players “battle it out via 2v2” matches, while they “loot for weapons” in the process. However, the stakes don’t stop there.

The developers are introducing a new element, in the form of “The Jailer”, which will allow for “even more player options and surprises.”

Activision Modern Warfare 2 will see Task Force 141 returning for another operation.

It is unknown whether we will see previous iterations of the Gulag arena return. Previous arenas included the likes of classic CoD maps such as Hijacked and Standoff.

Before the rebuilt experience releases onto consoles and PC respectively, you can get your first taste of Modern Warfare 2’s gameplay via the Open Beta, which begins on September 16, 2022.