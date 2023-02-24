Warzone 2 pro reveals best AR to rack up easy Ashika Island wins

Tyler ‘TeeP’ Polchow is an elite Warzone 2 player and his pick for the best Ashika Island AR could be the key to picking up easy wins.

TeeP is a legend across all of Call of Duty. His transition from being a Call of Duty World League champion to dominating in both Blackout & Warzone has been remarkable and he’s shown no sign of slowing down in Warzone 2.

The game’s meta has gone through quite a shift in Season 2 and the CoD wiz believes he has locked in on the best Assault Rifle for Ashika Island, and to prove his point, he racked up 5500 damage in a single game.

Warzone 2 pro TeeP reveals best Ashika Island AR for easy wins

TeeP was joined by fellow FPS demon Symfuhny and CDL broadcaster Maven in the Ashika Island game where he decided to show off the new ISO Hemlock AR.

This modern rendition of the classic ACR from 2009’s Modern Warfare 2 is a free unlock in the Season 2 Battle Pass. Players only have to claim it from Section B11 to get their hands on it.

The group went on an impressive tear through the map and Polchow led the entire time. After collecting the final kill, he finished with 15 kills and 5500 damage to round it out.

When describing why the weapon is so good, TeeP labeled it a good alternative between two other popular AR choices.

“This gun is very similar to that Taq-56. It’s like in between the Taq-56 and the Taq-V,” he said.

Polchow also admitted that it’s simply “fun to use” thanks to that blend of power and accuracy, and with the February 24 nerfs to the RPK, there’s no better time to try out a new weapon.

The Ashika Island meta is still shaping up, so following the world of a veteran like TeeP is a safe way to stay ahead of the curve for the time being.