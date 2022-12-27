Warzone 2 players plead for devs to fix “ridiculous” shadowban feature

Alec is a journalist at Dexerto covering a variety of different games and esports. Based in Kentucky, he attended Murray State University before seeking out a job in the world of video games. On the weekends, you'll find him watching the Call of Duty League and jamming out to The Mountain Goats. You can contact Alec at alec.mullins@dexerto.com or on Twitter @LifeAsAlec

Warzone 2 launched with Call of Duty’s signature Ricochet anti-cheat feature, but players are claiming that the softer report-based shadowban function is in dire need of a fix.

Warzone 2’s first months have been a rollercoaster for Raven Software and the other assisting studios. While Al-Mazrah has drawn huge praise for being the best map since Verdansk ’84, other areas of the game have been plagued with familiar struggles for the franchise.

Several different types of cheaters are running rampant in lobbies, game-breaking bugs popping up from time to time, and now an anti-cheat system seemingly banning players for no reason.

Multiple players have brought their complaints to the internet, and they’re not alone in their complaints of being shadowbanned for no good reason.

Warzone 2 players bash public reporting system over infinite shadowban loop

The most prominent player to chime into the conversation has been notable Call of Duty streamer DougIsRaw, who placed the blame for his random ban on the public report system, calling it the “dumbest thing” in the game.

Got un-shadowbanned and then immediately shadowbanned again. Having the public dictate who is a cheater through a simple report system when they get shit on is the dumbest thing I’ve witnessed. Unban my account please,” he tweeted to Activision and Raven Software.

Doug wasn’t the only one experiencing these problems though. Another player claimed they were under review for several days and cleared the ban process only to be put right back into the process after firing a single bullet in their next game.

The issue has become so prevalent that one commenter suggested that anyone experiencing it should start pushing for a refund on the game as a way to make Activision take notice.

The issue has yet to pop up on Raven’s official Trello board for known issues in the game, but it’s always worth keeping an eye on that forum for anyone desperate to know if a fix ever gets put in motion.