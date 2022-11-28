Warzone 2 players furious as hackers make overwhelming return

Based in Cumbria, England, Jessica is a Games Writer who joined Dexerto after stints at Game Rant and The Gamer. Her favorite games are Minecraft, Assassins Creed, Call of Duty, and Stardew Valley. You can contact Jessica at jessica.filby@dexerto.com

Warzone 2 has taken the gaming world by storm, reaching over 25 million players only five days after its release. However, the plethora of new and seasoned players means there’s also a large resurgence of hackers, leaving players furious and some warning they may just “kill the game on PC”.

Released in 2020, Warzone was Activision’s main entry in the popular Battle Royale series and has constantly had a soaring fanbase since. Such popularity hasn’t changed with Warzone 2 which, despite being a new title, has already amassed a dedicated and passionate fanbase.

Unfortunately, many players are getting extremely frustrated over the influx of hackers taking over each game. From flying boats to aimbots, hackers are making an overwhelming return and some players have already had enough.

Article continues after ad

Check out the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on Amazon

Warzone 2 players furious over “bullsh*t” hackers moving to “kill the game”

While hacking is inevitable in any game, especially free titles, it’s becoming ever-prominent that hacking in Warzone 2 is something of a guarantee rather than a rarity.

Players are regularly sharing videos of supposedly cheating players knowing exactly where they are before they come into view.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Such videos prompted stories about a “squad of aimbots in a flying boat” who, while ridiculous still meant the player lost out on their game and unfairly was eliminated.

The overwhelming addition of hackers is all the more clear on social media where players are reporting seeing “hackers opening streaming with their hacks on TikTok” as well as other popular platforms.

Article continues after ad

The influx of hackers has led to frustrations regarding the games Anti Cheat software, the crossplay between PC and console, and the state of Warzone 2 in general, with many stating it feels like they’re “playing an alpha right now.”

While it’s clear Warzone 2 has got a lot of bugs to fix, players are calling for action to stop these cheaters as soon as possible.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.