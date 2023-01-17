Warzone 2 & Modern Warfare 2 Season 2 delay leaked by dataminers

It is being reported that Season 2 of Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2 is set to be delayed, with Season 1 apparently pushing beyond its scheduled February 1 launch date despite calls from players for major change in the game.

Following a busy holiday period, it was reported that the Warzone 2 player count dropped at a “higher rate than expected,” leaving both fans and devs concerned about the immediate future of the title, especially after becoming the most successful launch in CoD history.

That said, many thought that Season 2 could bring about some big changes in the game, making it more exciting and adding something fresh to the game, not allowing it to get stale.

While the in-game Battle Pass timer currently has Season 2 penned for February 1, according to dataminers, this may be getting pushed back by two weeks.

This would mean Season 2 of Warzone 2 and MWII would launch on February 15, almost 3 months to the day since the new battle royale title launched and players first dropped into Al Mazrah.

Top creators, as well as the casual player base, haven’t been afraid to share their concerns with the CoD BR in recent weeks, and this news — while still not confirmed at the time of writing — is unlikely to make that better.

If this does turn out to be true, devs Raven Software will no doubt want to communicate this information as soon as possible, or risk surprising players last-minute and potentially causing even more uproar.