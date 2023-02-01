Warzone 2 hackers can now crash entire lobbies to completely ruin games

Warzone 2’s anti-cheat has been hard at work in recent months making sure that hackers don’t get back to their Verdansk glory days, where every game was marred with cheaters ruining games. Now, though, the top cheat providers are finding new ways to disrupt their opponents’ fun.

Those who were around for the early days of Verdansk will remember just how unbearable the game became at one point, as it felt like you were getting destroyed by hackers in almost every single game.

It wouldn’t be unheard of to watch your kill cam and see your enemy watching you through a wall and then immediately beaming you in the head as soon as you popped out around it.

Finally, after Ricochet anti-cheat was implemented, the number of cheaters dwindled massively, to the point where it’s hardly been a complaint at all for a large majority of players in Warzone 2.

That doesn’t mean the hack providers aren’t hard at work, though, and they’re bringing all new options to the game, for those who can’t get their wins through fair skill.

Now, players who want to use hacks are able to crash servers completely, kicking everyone from your lobby.

Weirdly, the cheat doesn’t seem to serve any purpose for the cheater, other than to annoy others and ruin their games. While wins and stats in general aren’t tracked yet, it doesn’t look as though this will add a win to your tally, making it inherently pointless.

Obviously, we will never condone hacking or installing cheating software for any video game. Not only will it ruin other’s games, but you’re simply just risking being banned permanently from the game.