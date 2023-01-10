Warzone 2 expert reveals “the best” Signal 50 loadout

Warzone 2 expert Metaphor revealed an easy-to-use Signal 50 loadout that shreds through opposing teams.

Sniper rifles have quietly crept back into Warzone 2’s meta. According to WZ Ranked, The Signal 50 is the fifth most popular weapon in the battle royal sequel. Warzone 2 community members voiced concerns over sniper rifles no longer having the capability to one-shot kill enemies. However, the Signal 50 provides a unique skill set that overcomes the class’ shortcomings.

Inspired by the classic Barret .50 Cal, the Signal 50 is a semi-automatic sniper rifle that packs a massive punch. A devastatingly fast fire rate makes up for an inability to one-shot kill enemies, allowing users to fire a follow-up shot almost instantaneously.

Metaphor explained why the Signal 50 is the easiest sniper rifle to use and why all players should consider adding it to their arsenal.

Metaphor reveals powerful Signal 50 Warzone 2 loadout

CoD YouTuber Metaphor explained how to maximize the Signal 50’s potential.

“I do have full confidence in saying this is probably the best sniper for the average player.”

Metaphor argued the SP-X 80 delivers a better overall package for players with better accuracy, but the Signal 50 is more consistent and approachable for less skilled players. A semi-automatic fire rate allows users to be less accurate without being punished.

Here is Metaphor’s Signal 50 loadout with tuning.

Barrel: 29″ TV Kilo-50 (+.35 Weight, 0.00 Length)

29″ TV Kilo-50 (+.35 Weight, 0.00 Length) Laser: FSS Ole-V Laser

FSS Ole-V Laser Stock: FSS Echo Stock (-4.00 Weight, +1.78 Length)

FSS Echo Stock (-4.00 Weight, +1.78 Length) Rear Grip: Cronen Blockade Grip (0.00 Weight, + .45 Length)

Cronen Blockade Grip (0.00 Weight, + .45 Length) Ammunition: .50 Cal High Velocity (default)

Metaphor focused on improving the weapon’s recoil control while tuning, making it easier to fire multiple shots.

“You are going to get two-shot kills almost all the time anyways. You don’t really need to make the damage range better.”

