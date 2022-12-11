Warzone 2 expert reveals Signal 50 build to end the best sniper rifle debate

Filip is a Belgium-based journalist who is currently on Dexerto's UK team. He spends his free time clearing out his endless gaming backlog or burning something in the kitchen. You can contact Filip at filip.krawanski@dexerto.com

Warzone 2 content creator Metaphor has shown off an “overpowered” Signal 50 build, explaining that the MW2 sniper loadout propelled him to multiple victories.

Warzone 2.0’s meta is not yet set in stone, with the game mode still relatively early in its life cycle. Almost every day players make significant discoveries that move weapons up or down the tier list.

Sniper Rifles are among the more controversial weapon types. Some experts claim they are crucial for surviving Al-Mazrah, while others suggest you are better off with an assault rifle and a short-range backup.

The Signal 50 is a semi-auto sniper that is slow to draw, cumbersome, and offers less damage than some bolt-action counterparts. But it makes up for all of that with a seriously high rate of fire for a sniper rifle.

Sadly this weapon is not popular among the Warzone 2’s community, likely due to the fact that without good attachments it just doesn’t perform. But this build by Metaphor might change the minds of Signal 50’s “haters.”

Metaphor destroys Warzone 2 opposition with “overpowered” Signal 50 loadout

In a December 10 YouTube video, Metaphor shared his build to improve the Signal 50’s range, stability, and bullet dropoff.

“This is a sniper that I always known is strong in this game,” he said. “Used it for several hours today and got a ton of wins with this gun. Honestly, this is the best sniper in the game. There are just kills with this gun that you cannot get with any other gun.”

Metaphor was so pleased with this Signal 50 build that he is now considering switching it into his default loadout when he is going for high-kill solo games. The full customization is as follows:

Muzzle: Bruen Counter-Ops

Bruen Counter-Ops Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Ammunition: .50 Cal High Velocity

.50 Cal High Velocity Rear Grip: Cronen Blockade Grip

Cronen Blockade Grip Stock: FFS Echo Stock

If players are using the Signal in trios or quads, it is recommended to swap out one of the attachments (probably the stock or rear grip)for an extended magazine so as to not run out of ammo against multiple enemies.

An assault rifle or SMG should take up the other weapon slot. Metaphor himself runs the “insta kill” Kastov-47u as his backup while playing this Signal 50 build.