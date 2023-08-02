Warzone 2 devs finally make long-awaited movement changes

Warzone 2 didn’t go as far as re-introducing slide canceling, but Season 5 has added a few long-awaited movement changes.

Infinity Ward controversially removed slide canceling from Warzone 2. The movement mechanic served as an effective tool to get around the map quicker and finesse enemies in gunfights. Some community members argued it’s become too hard to escape an engagement or rotate to a new circle without it.

In July, Modern Warzone conducted a poll asking players if they approve of removing slide canceling. Out of 45,000 votes, 64% claimed they were unhappy over the decision to remove the feature.

The Warzone 2 devs listened to community feedback and brought movement speed one step closer to how it functioned in the original battle royal experience.

Warzone 2 Season 5 slide and jump changes

Season 5 decreased slide time and increased slide velocity, making it easier for players to cover a greater distance in a shorter amount of time. The update also allows players to fire sooner after initiating a slide.

Additionally, the devs made a small increase to the lateral velocity boost while jumping and a small reduction to the landing slowdown penalty while landing.

These changes should make dodging enemies in gunfights feel more fluid than before.

Warzone 2 content creator Ghost Wacke showed off how the new movement changes look in-game.

Ghost Wacke confirmed: “With sliding, you go a lot farther,” and operators shoot faster after sliding, too.

It remains to be seen how much of a difference the jumping changes made. These improvements aren’t exactly what Warzone 2 community members asked for, but it’s a compromise providing more fluidity.

And fans may not have to wait too long to receive the real thing. A Modern Warfare 3 leak revealed slide canceling is in the current build of the upcoming COD game. For more on Warzone 2, check out the full Season 5 patch notes.