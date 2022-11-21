Warzone 2 surpasses 25 million players in just five days

Brianna graduated from SHSU in 2018 with a Master's degree in English Literature. In the past, she's written for Comic Book Resources, PlayStation LifeStyle, and Screen Rant. On top of penning scripts for GVMERS, Brianna covers the latest gaming news for Dexerto. Her expertise lies in PlayStation, single-player games such as Assassin's Creed, and anything Batman-related. You can contact her at brianna.reeves@dexerto.com.

According to new data, Call of Duty: Warzone 2 managed to surpass an incredible 25 million players just five days after launching.

As many would expect, this year’s Call of Duty installments have enjoyed remarkable success out of the gate.

Modern Warfare 2, for example, topped $800 million in sales revenue in only three days, making it the best entertainment launch of 2022.

The recent launch of Warzone 2.0 primes the brand for even more record-breaking accomplishments. And the latest news out of Activision suggests someone is already popping champagne in celebration.

Warzone 2’s number of players is nothing to scoff at

In a Twitter post on the official Call of Duty account, Activision announced that Warzone 2 has reached the 25-million player milestone.

Article continues after ad

The sequel accomplished such a feat only five days after going live on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox platforms.

25 million constitutes an especially noteworthy figure when considering how many players Warzone reached in the same time frame two-plus years ago.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Warzone hit 15 million users within three days of its March 10, 2020 rollout on consoles and PC. Within 10 days, that number had ballooned to an astronomical 30 million users in total.

At present, the math suggests Warzone 2.0 is on track to either match or outpace its predecessor. The next five days or so will tell the tale.

Activision deployed the newest iteration of Warzone last week. Though the typical growing pains – server issues, technical woes, etc. – have plagued the experience, players seem to be enjoying themselves.

Article continues after ad

The all-new DMZ mode has especially won over longtime fans and newcomers alike. It’ll be interesting to see which parts of the experience remain among the community’s list of favorites as time goes on.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is playable now on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.