Underused Warzone attachment turns MW’s M4A1 into two-shot monster

An underused Warzone attachment could be a great way of turning the Modern Warfare M4A1 into a two-shot behemoth in Caldera, according to YouTuber TheKoreanSavage.

Despite the incredible array of weapons and attachments on offer in Call of Duty: Warzone, only a few are consistently picked as players flock to loadouts that are the most meta.

The M4A1, despite coming to dominate the battle royale’s early seasons because of its fast fire rate and high damage, has fallen away as Black Ops Cold War and Vanguard weapons have been added.

However, according to Warzone content creator and YouTuber TheKoreanSavage, it’s one underused attachment away from being one of Warzone’s best weapons.

TheKoreanSavage ‘two-shot’ M4A1 Warzone loadout

In a 10 March YouTube video, the popular YouTuber outlines why the .458 SOCOM 10-Round Mags are so lethal on the Modern Warfare assault rifle. They massively increase the gun’s damage and range, giving it a two-shot capability to rapidly drop enemies.

Naturally, the downsides are there too – reducing ammo capacity significantly as well as fire rate and recoil control.

However, as K3’s video shows, it can be a truly game-changing attachment – as long as you can hit your shots. It will also catch your opponents off guard, with stats site WZRanked suggesting it is picked just 1.7% of the time by the weapon’s users.

Away from the two-shot attachment, the M4A1 loadout is fairly typical. The Monolithic Suppressor is a must-have on all MW weapons to improve range and discretion, while the Corvus Custom Marksman barrel improves range and recoil.

The loadout is rounded off nicely by the Commando Foregrip and Stippled Grip Tape, both of which improve handling and maximize your chance of hitting shots. This accuracy is all the more important when using 10-round mags.

The full loadout is detailed below:

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Barrel: Corvus Custom Marksman

Corvus Custom Marksman Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Commando Foregrip Magazine: .458 SOCOM 10-Round Mags

.458 SOCOM 10-Round Mags Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tape

While this class won’t be for the inexperienced, players confident in their Warzone aim should drop in and dominate with this two-shot M4A1.