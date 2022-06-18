Dr Disrespect claims good Warzone players have completely abandoned BR

Streaming star Dr Disrespect believes good PC players have ditched Warzone because of the issues with aim assist, claiming that the battle royale is built for “seventh and eighth graders” these days.

As battle royale titles have swept across the streaming landscape, Dr Disrespect has played them all. From H1z1 to PUBG, Fortnite, and Apex Legends, the Two-Time has found success being the last man standing in competitive BR lobbies.

When it comes to Warzone, The Doc has, like many others, had plenty of problems. He’s uninstalled and quit the Call of Duty battle royale countless times, and routinely blasted the devs over cheating and aim assist. However, he always finds his way back at some point.

However, his newest issue with Warzone is that he believes that all the “good PC players” have turned their back on the battle royale because it is a game made for controller players.

During his June 15 stream, The Doc was running some solo games on Caldera when, during one of them, he was eliminated by an enemy who he believed he should have had the upper hand against.

Some of his viewers suggested that the fight didn’t go the Two-Time’s way because the other player had better ping and aim assist. “He definitely has better aim assist, that’s for sure man. It’s a controller game, let’s not beat around the bush, it’s 100% a controller game,” the Doc answered.

“You don’t see any good PC gamers playing this game anymore, you just don’t. It’s built for seventh graders and eighth graders that want to play on eight-foot rims. That’s what this game is all about. That’s why it attracts all the celebrities because celebrities are average to below-average gamers, so they can just pick this up and allow the aim assist to do everything for them. That’s what it is.”

Timestamp of 1:52:22

The Doc added that the formula has, of course, made Call of Duty and Warzone “successful” over the years but also showed that “clueless” players are getting the upper hand on others.

While the Two-Time is likely being his usual hyperbolic self about there being no good players left, he isn’t wrong in saying plenty have quit. We’ve seen many make the switch to Apex Legends and other games, and it wouldn’t be shocking to see that continue.