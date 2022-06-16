CoD Warzone Season 4 roadmap: Fortune’s Keep, Caldera Updates, & New Contract

Legend has it that pirates from centuries ago used this island to hide their treasures. True to its name, Smuggler’s Cove is loaded with supplies, including Gas Masks that could be helpful in case of a Circle Collapse.

Be prepared to explore the twisting Sea Caves, Grottos that see sunlight shine through massive holes in the earth, a small collection of fishing huts, and a lighthouse.

Keep

The island’s namesake, the Keep is a medieval fortress now converted into the mercenary’s headquarters and hideout.

Walk on the ramparts and take to the watchtowers to defend the area from invaders, but know that they can also easily fly over the walls using nearby Redeploy Balloons or sneak into the area using the island’s tunnel system.

Winery

A laidback complex inspired by traditional three-lane maps, the Winery serves up plenty of scavenging opportunities and intrigue.

Head to the Cellar to stock up on supplies, or travel over to the nearby Camp that contains a helipad and multiple military tents.

Those looking for a more secluded start may want to drop in at the Bay, which has routes over to the Winery proper and the Keep.

New In-Game Features, First on Fortune’s Keep: Black Market Supply Run Contract, Cash Extraction Event

Fortune’s Keep, a new home for Resurgence Battle Royale matches, will have two major features that could define the most effective tactics available (meta) for victory.

Black Market Run Contract

Get your hands on off-market loot by accepting the new Black Market Run Contract, challenging you to reach the Black Market Buy Station before the timer expires.

Spend Cash on items not available at normal Buy Stations or as ground loot such as the Sequencer Grenade, the Nebula V Minigun, Foresight, a Specialist Bonus, or one of several classified weapons.

Cash Extraction

During Resurgence Battle Royale matches, straggling mercenaries will attempt to airlift their Cash off Fortune’s Keep.

You and your squad can ambush the extraction – just follow the flare signal and take out the agents to get at their bag of goods, but be on the lookout for enemy Operators also looking to steal these mercenary’s riches.

New Caldera POI – Storage Town

Raven Software is bringing back a memorable piece of Warzone history as part of a large overhaul of the main Caldera map.

Storage Town, the area that helped define nearly two years of Warzone in Verdansk, will see a new life on Caldera when it is added in between the Mines, Airfield, Village, and Dig Site.

It will be roughly as veterans remember it: a sprawling complex of lockers filled with Contracts and item spawns, as well as a few warehouses that allow for great views over the area.

However, as part of Caldera, Storage Town will be near steep cliffs in the middle of the island. This additional verticality will add a twist to this fan-favorite point of interest, making it a more viable rotation point when traveling between the map’s western section.

Caldera General Update, New Features

A severe drought hit Caldera, causing rivers to dry up as mercenary forces add camps around the island. There are also new items and a vehicle coming to Caldera first, which should shake up modes like Plunder.

Over a Dozen Point of Interest Changes

Once this update launches, expect cleared sightlines across numerous areas on the island, partially due to small camps cropping up from outside the Resort to the Runway.

Additional pathways, including scaffolding across multiple Capital Buildings and steps near the Gondola Station, will be opened up to allow for more movement options around the island.

Around Caldera, rumors of Mercenary Vaults are beginning to crop up – expect to find these scattered around the island.

Ready for a deep dive into Fortune’s Keep and Caldera? Come back to the blog next week for a guide to both maps!

Armored SUV (In-Season)

Besides Redeploy Balloons, existing vehicles, and your own two feet, a new Armored SUV can be used to explore all the new areas in Caldera with an ample amount of defenses.

It includes a dedicated rooftop turret seat, and room for Operators to use their own loadout weapons, making this one mean vehicle that begs to be used in the field.

To get where you’re going fast, activate the SUV’s Nitro Boost to enjoy instant acceleration for a limited time.

ATMs

Get rich quick by searching out ATMs in Plunder game modes. Throughout the match, funds periodically spawn near ATMs up to a maximum holding. Collect these bags of gold for a major Cash boost.

EMP Grenade

Disable vehicles and disrupt enemy players and AI using the EMP Grenade, a non-lethal tool that explodes in a short-lived area of effect. Affected players are stripped of their HUD information, while vehicles are momentarily powered down.

Golden Plunder Limited-Time Mode

What kind of self-respecting thief would rightly call themselves a Mercenar[y] of Fortune without bags full of gold to prove it? Well… an opportunity has presented itself and an island littered with gold is there for the taking.

The new Golden Plunder limited-time mode offers the Blood Money experience with more competition and a lot more glitz. Some of the changes Players can expect to see include:

Player count increased to 120, up from 100

Players drop more Cash on death

Cash required for Victory increased to $5,000,000

The greediest of the bunch can also explore either of the following options:

Visit one of the malfunctioning ATM machines located on the map that seem to keep spewing out endless amounts of Cash

Hunt down one of the infamous Golden Keycards which is rumored to allow access to a bunker filled with all sorts of valuable new loot

Fair warning, only the wealthiest will be fortunate enough to walk away victorious.

Mercenaries of Fortune Event

Prove your skills in the Mercenaries of Fortune event, featuring eight challenges that test your mettle on Caldera and Fortune’s Keep.

Get rewards like new Weapon Camos, Reticle, Charm, Emblem, Sticker, and a Legendary animated Calling Card.

Complete all eight challenges to earn the coveted gold skin for the Armored SUV. Ride around in this thing and there’ll be no mistaking you for a common mercenary.

The Terminal List Tournament – Australia, New Zealand, and Japan Based Competitive Event

Fortune’s Keep will share time with Rebirth Island during Mercenaries of Fortune, as top events like The Terminal List – Warzone Rebirth Island Tournament are set to showcase the world’s best Warzone talent.

On July 2 AEST, see ten of the best teams from Australia, New Zealand, and Japan battle in a Quads invitational tournament on Rebirth Island, with the best team winning the largest share of a $20,000 AUD prize pool. Thanks to The Terminal List series on Prime Video from July 1.

Catch all the action on Call of Duty®’s official Twitch channel.

More on the Horizon – The Midseason Update

There are strange rumors concerning an undead surge and the ultimate test for Operators coming online….

In addition to Titanium Trials: Endurance, an updated version of the highly-competitive Iron Trials, expect plenty of Warzone content to keep you busy throughout Mercenaries of Fortune.

Also, be on the lookout for Patch Notes to come from Raven Software, which will detail all changes, including weapon rebalancing and other feature additions.

Rebirth Island: Operations to Return Shortly

For Operators wishing to drop into Rebirth Island, the contact appears to have been temporarily lost at that theater of combat. However, expect reestablishment of communications, and access to this location shortly. Stand by for weekly playlist updates to curate experiences across the trio of playable maps – the brand-new Fortune’s Keep locale, Rebirth Island, and Caldera – as the season gets underway.