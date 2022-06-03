WhosImmortal’s Warzone Whitley loadout makes buffed LMG a long-range “beast”

The Whitley is one of the many guns that received a buff in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded and WhosImmortal has a deadly long-range build for players to try.

Warzone LMGs have often been overshadowed by ARs and SMGs, but the recently buffed Whitley demonstrates that this class can really pack a punch. This Vanguard weapon had its damage range increased, which makes it extremely deadly across Caldera and Rebirth Island.

Having a weapon you can rely on to cut through multiple targets is incredibly important, especially now that the game’s HP buff is in effect. So, whether you’re tired of using the STG44 or just wish to use this lesser-known LMG, then WhosImmortal’s meta Whitley loadout is one you’ll want to try.

WhosImmortal best Whitley Warzone loadout

Muzzle: MX Silencer

Barrel: 28” Gracey MK. 9

Optic: SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x

Stock: CGC R4

Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop

Magazine: .303 British 45 Rnd Mags

Ammunition: Lengthened

Rear Grip: Polymer Grip

Perk: Hardscope

Perk 2: Fully Loaded

In order to capitalize on the Whitley’s buffed damage, WhosImmortal has opted for attachments that significantly bolster both the gun’s accuracy and range. Both the MX Silencer and 28. Gracey MK 9 reduces recoil, while also providing added bullet velocity – an area that is pivotal to any mid to long-range loadout.

Round it off with even more bullet velocity from Lengthened, and you have a loadout that can hit distant targets without the need to lead shots. Meanwhile, the added magnification from the SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x ensures you’re consistently making use of the Whitley’s improved neck and headshot damage.

Timestamp of 4:23

Like all meta loadouts, the Whitley doesn’t feature huge amounts of recoil – in fact, the LMG barely moves when fired full-auto. As a result, equipping the CGC R4, M1941 Hand Stop, .303 British 45 Rnd Mags, Polymer Grip, and Hardscope Perk is a must.

Lastly, the Fully Loaded Perk enables you to start with the maximum amount of ammo, meaning you don’t have to go on the prowl for ammunition crates. Simply grab your loadout and begin wreaking havoc.

The Whitley may not be the most popular weapon pick in Warzone, but WhosImmortal’s build demonstrates that it can be a sleeper hit in Season 3 Reloaded.