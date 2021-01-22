Logo
Call of Duty

Warzone team banned from $250k Twitch Rivals event after cheating scandal

Published: 22/Jan/2021 2:58 Updated: 22/Jan/2021 3:00

by Brad Norton
Twitch Rivals Warzone event
Activision / Twitch

Twitch Rivals Warzone

The $250K Twitch Rivals Doritos Bowl Warzone event hit a major snag in the road on January 21, as alleged cheaters were disqualified from the competition ahead of the closing round.

One of the biggest Warzone events to date set the scene for one of the biggest cheating scandals to date. Amidst the five-rounds of private lobby action, a number of Warzone’s veteran competitors began to accuse players of cheating in the tournament.

The Trio of METZY_B, kyrptic_j0ker, & Unifyz were disqualified from the competition in light of these allegations. This ban came through before players dropped into the fifth and final match of the day.

“Based on the evidence submitted from various sources in and out of the tournament, [Twitch has] determined that [their] gameplay was unnatural beyond a reasonable doubt,” event host Caleb ‘WavePunk’ Simmons explained.

As a result of their disqualification, Twitch opted to move forward with the event. Rather than restarting or replaying on a different date, the fifth map continued with one less team.

Accusations started piling up after the fourth round of action. Players noticed some extremely sharp aim coming from METZY_B in particular. 

Resident Warzone investigator Tommey was soon on the case, as he began to dissect the footage. It was peculiar auto-aim that caught his eye, as the suspected cheater immediately “locked on” to an opposing player in the clip.

Given the $250K up for grabs, there was plenty at stake. $45,000 was on the line for the winning team, while even a last place finish would have awarded the alleged cheaters $1,200. However, METZY_B and his team were “ineligible for prizing,” Twitch soon confirmed. 

Naturally, it didn’t take long for the controversy to spill across social media, with many of Warzone’s biggest names repeating their gripes with the lack of an effective anti-cheat system.

“Unfortunately without anti-cheat, authentic Warzone tournaments just aren’t possible anymore,” NICKMERCS said. “There’s too much cheese & way too many rats.”

“Can’t take competitive Warzone serious anymore,” Rivals player Kalei added.

“Hackers in a private lobby for a 250k tourney. F***ing unbelievable idk how much more I can take of this cringe game man.”

Despite the use of Warzone’s custom game feature, meaning no random players could join the lobby, cheaters seemingly still made their way into the game’s biggest tournament thus far in 2021.

Game five continued with one less team in the lobby. Champions were crowned and the $250K prize pool was split accordingly. Be sure to check out our event hub for a full recap of the troubled Twitch Rivals Warzone tournament.

Call of Duty

LIVE: Twitch Rivals $250K Warzone Doritos Bowl Grand Finals: Team Iron takes lead

Published: 21/Jan/2021 22:30 Updated: 22/Jan/2021 2:12

by Brad Norton
Warzone wallpaper for Twitch Rivals
Activision / Twitch

Twitch Rivals Warzone

The next major Call of Duty: Warzone event, the first custom since Black Ops Cold War’s integration, is here as the postponed Twitch Rivals Doritos Bowl is finally underway on January 21 . From every team in the private lobby to where you can watch, here’s everything you need to know as the event unfolds.

  • Team Iron leads the overall standings after the first three rounds.
  • Team UnRationaL is closing the gap just a single point behind.
  • Top competitors lash out over cheating accusations. One team disqualified from the event.

Twitch Rivals Warzone Doritos Bowl Finals: Stream

The Twitch Rivals stream is the best choice for viewers who want to skip between the different teams with live commentary.

Among the top players to watch, fans can tune into Aydan or HusKerr‘s streams — each are ranked among Warzone’s best and the game’s highest earners.

Twitch Rivals Warzone Doritos Bowl Finals: Placements (LIVE)

Current Placement Team Points
1st its_iron, OPMarked, yeet 76
2nd UnRationaL, StayFinessen, Nickool 75
3rd zColorss, Frozone, aHTracTXII 64
4th HusKerrs, JoeWo, Symfuhny 55
5th SuperVeryCoolGuyy, Yata, zenithxl 53
6th gepege_, n4noFPS, Monin29_ 47
7th aamerica, Med1cinee_, Royalize_ 47
8th mrdaft, GalvanizeCOD, Enable 46
9th Aydan, Blazt, Rated 39
10th Swagg, GD_booya, SuperEvan 35

Twitch Rivals Warzone Doritos Bowl Finals: Results & recap

The first custom match got off an intense start with many of the biggest names dropping out early. While a handful of fan-favorite teams made it to the top 10, it was Team Iron that took out the emphatic win. They knocked out HusKerr’s in the closing moments to secure the victory with 17 kills to their name. They immediately jumped into first place with 42 points in total.

Iron and his Trio continued their reign atop the standings through the next two rounds though the gap continued to close. UnRationaL’s team came just one point away from tying the leaders, with Frozone’s Trio falling close behind in third place.

A qualifying team closed out the victory in round four, however, things soon hit a bump in the road. The broadcast cut to a prolonged break as cheating accusations began making the rounds. Multiple players lashed out over alleged cheaters in the custom lobby.

After roughly 30 minutes of investigations behind the scenes, METZY_B, kyrptic_j0ker, & Unifyz were disqualified from the event. They would not be eligible for any prizing, the hosts soon confirmed.

Twitch Rivals Warzone Doritos Bowl Finals: Schedule

The event had two days of qualifiers, one open and one closed, helping decide the final 49 teams (24 qualifiers, 25 invitees) of trios that made it to the Finals on January 21. 

Date Time (PT) Time (ET) Time (GMT)
January 21 2 p.m. 5 p.m. 10 p.m.

Twitch Rivals Warzone Doritos Bowl Finals: Invited teams

25 teams have been invited to compete in the Twitch Rivals Warzone Doritos Bowl. From the most popular streamers to veteran competitors, all of the biggest names were dropped into the same lobby. Alongside the invited Trios, 24 qualifying teams are also in the lobby.

Twitch Rivals Doritos Bowl Teams
Tfue, Destroy, ClutchBelk
Kalei, xcudi, Pz_Blue
IceManIsaac, exzachtt, Rallied
Swagg, GD_booya, SuperEvan
TeePee, DouisRaw, Merk
Tommey, AlmxndTV, newbz
HusKerrs, JoeWo, Symfuhny
LEGIQN, babydillster, x2Pac_ThuGLorD
p90princess, ReelMason, AngelWalks
LuckyChamu, Repullze, KuyaJay
BobbyPoffGaming, chun, Pieman
aamerica, Med1cinee_, Royalize_
its_iron, OPMarked, yeet
JaredFPS, Bartonologist, RussDaddy
UnRationaL, StayFinessen, Nickool
ProblemWright, Braxtvn, stukawaki
mrdaft, GalvanizeCOD, Enable
Pamaj, Dirty, JHaZeGV
SebasBeron, FadezIV, galex
Aydan, Blazt, Rated
jordy2d, Sallyisadog, LoochyTV
ItsMeRachelG, ukforty, mnavo
1Bibby, JoshuaAlfaro, AznBoi
METZY_B, kyrptic_j0ker, Unifyz
PRAY3RS, NobuSpartan, bbreadman

Twitch Rivals Warzone Doritos Bowl Finals: Format

For this major Warzone event, teams are playing in private lobbies, opposed to the usual kill-race format. There are 49 teams in total as every Trio battles it out in the same match.

Points are accumulated across five lobbies as placement and kills are all-important. Each elimination is worth one point and more points are awarded for a better finish. The full point structure can be seen below.

Placement Points
1st 25
2nd 20
3rd 15
4th 10
5th-7th 7
8th-10th 4
11th-15th 2
16th-20th 1

With $250,000 on the line, fans are very curious to find out which of these esteemed competitors can rise up. Unlike traditional Warzone tournaments, the private lobby ensures that everyone will be facing off against the best of the best and that no SBMM lobby luck can come into play.

As the first custom tournament since Black Ops Cold War’s integration and the first major tourney since the DMR’s second wave of nerfs, this is a major stepping stone for the Warzone community and an excellent chance to see more cautious gameplay in an evolving meta.