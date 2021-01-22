Warzone team banned from $250k Twitch Rivals event after cheating scandal

The $250K Twitch Rivals Doritos Bowl Warzone event hit a major snag in the road on January 21, as alleged cheaters were disqualified from the competition ahead of the closing round.

One of the biggest Warzone events to date set the scene for one of the biggest cheating scandals to date. Amidst the five-rounds of private lobby action, a number of Warzone’s veteran competitors began to accuse players of cheating in the tournament.

The Trio of METZY_B, kyrptic_j0ker, & Unifyz were disqualified from the competition in light of these allegations. This ban came through before players dropped into the fifth and final match of the day.

“Based on the evidence submitted from various sources in and out of the tournament, [Twitch has] determined that [their] gameplay was unnatural beyond a reasonable doubt,” event host Caleb ‘WavePunk’ Simmons explained.

As a result of their disqualification, Twitch opted to move forward with the event. Rather than restarting or replaying on a different date, the fifth map continued with one less team.

Accusations started piling up after the fourth round of action. Players noticed some extremely sharp aim coming from METZY_B in particular.

Resident Warzone investigator Tommey was soon on the case, as he began to dissect the footage. It was peculiar auto-aim that caught his eye, as the suspected cheater immediately “locked on” to an opposing player in the clip.

🚨 Today's $250K Twitch Rivals Warzone event has been overrun with cheating accusations. The tournament has been at a standstill ahead of the final map as players call for a restart due to alleged cheaters in the private lobby. pic.twitter.com/XIm2GUpJKh — DEXERTO Call of Duty (@DexertoIntel) January 22, 2021

Given the $250K up for grabs, there was plenty at stake. $45,000 was on the line for the winning team, while even a last place finish would have awarded the alleged cheaters $1,200. However, METZY_B and his team were “ineligible for prizing,” Twitch soon confirmed.

Naturally, it didn’t take long for the controversy to spill across social media, with many of Warzone’s biggest names repeating their gripes with the lack of an effective anti-cheat system.

Read More: Precision Airstrike trick perfect for taking out campers

“Unfortunately without anti-cheat, authentic Warzone tournaments just aren’t possible anymore,” NICKMERCS said. “There’s too much cheese & way too many rats.”

Unfortunately without anti-cheat, authentic Warzone tournaments just aren’t possible anymore. We learned a lot from those Gauntlets & I’ve been tellin’ y’all.. There’s too much cheese & way too many rats. Bob & weave baby. — FaZe Nickmercs (@NICKMERCS) January 22, 2021

“Can’t take competitive Warzone serious anymore,” Rivals player Kalei added.

“Hackers in a private lobby for a 250k tourney. F***ing unbelievable idk how much more I can take of this cringe game man.”

can’t take competitive warzone serious anymore. hackers in a private lobby for a 250k tourney. fucking unbelievable idk how much more i can take of this cringe game man — Kalei (@KaleiRenay) January 22, 2021

Despite the use of Warzone’s custom game feature, meaning no random players could join the lobby, cheaters seemingly still made their way into the game’s biggest tournament thus far in 2021.

Game five continued with one less team in the lobby. Champions were crowned and the $250K prize pool was split accordingly. Be sure to check out our event hub for a full recap of the troubled Twitch Rivals Warzone tournament.