“Troll” M4 loadout is actually a laser beam in Warzone 2

Warzone 2 guru Metaphor has created an off-meta M4 loadout that features a sniper scope, and although it’s “troll”, the build laser beams foes on Al Mazrah.
While identifying and using the best meta weapon loadouts in Warzone 2 does guarantee you kills and victories, it can get a little boring using the same setups.
Of course, it’s always refreshing when the devs drop a huge balance patch, but those don’t arrive very often in-game and a meta is very quickly established.
Well, instead of running a typical top-tier class, Metaphor decided to create a bizarre off-meta loadout that’s extremely fun to use on Al Mazrah.
The laser beam M4 loadout features a sniper scope and has absolutely no recoil, making it easy to land every single shot.
Sniper scope M4 loadout in Warzone 2
Attachments
- Barrel: Hightower 20″ Barrel
- Muzzle: FTAC Castle Comp
- Underbarrel: VX Pineapple
- Optic: Luca Bandera Scope
- Stock: Demo Precision Elite Factory
Metaphor built this off-meta M4 to have “as much recoil control as possible” which makes it a laser at medium to long-range.
Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.
It’s worth noting that he makes it very clear this is a “troll” class setup purely to have “fun” on Al Mazrah, so don’t expect this build to compete with optimized top-tier loadouts.
However, with the attachments equipped, the M4 retains its potent TTK and has plenty of damage to wipe out any foes in your path.
Of course, the main strength of this setup is the minimal kickback which makes the gun incredibly addictive to use, as it feels like you can’t miss a bullet.
Topic starts at 0:24
It’s easy to get caught up in the habit of only using the very best setups in Warzone 2, but sometimes it’s fun to take a break and experiment with a bizarre build.
While there’s no chance the sniper scope M4 will be taking over Al Marah anytime soon, it’s guaranteed to catch a few opponents off-guard and will leave them puzzled about which weapon sent them to the Gulag.