Call of Duty

Treyarch dev Tony Flame’s Twitter gets hacked – Cold War SBMM tweet goes viral

Published: 25/Dec/2020 20:32

by Albert Petrosyan
Tony Flame / Pixabay

treyarch

Well-known Treyarch Lead Game Designer for Black Ops Cold War, Tony Flame, saw his Twitter account get hacked the morning of December 25. Flame is known as one of the main channels of communication on social media between the Call of Duty developer team and player-base.

Most Call of Duty fans who are active on Twitter will be familiar with the name Tony Flame. As Lead Game Designer at Treyarch, Flame is not only one of the top voices of authority when it comes to Black Ops Cold War, but he’s also how a lot of announcement and information gets passed on between the devs and players.

Unfortunately, he got a rude awakening on Christmas – not from Santa, but rather from one or more hackers who had infiltrated his Twitter account and posted their own messages on there.

It’s not clear if this was the work of a single individual or several, but there were plenty of tweets that had foul language and racial slurs, so we won’t be posting any of them here.

There was even one tweet that went semi-viral; the perpetrators posted a message asking Activision to remove skill-based matchmaking (SBMM) because it was “ruining the game I [Flame] worked hard to make.”

SBMM has been arguably the most controversial topic in Call of Duty since the launch of Black Ops Cold War, and while Flame would never address it publicly (none of the devs ever do), the hackers took the liberty to do so.

Interestingly enough, all of the tweets remained on his page for a while after the account was hacked; although Twitter quickly locked the page from posting any more (due to the offensive language), the messages themselves were allowed to remain for hours before they were deleted, presumably by Flame himself.

The Treyarch Lead Game Designer is not verified on the platform, which is probably why it took as long as it did for the tweets to get removed.

Neither Activision nor Flame have issued any public comments about the incident, so this could be the last we hear about it.

Call of Duty

Symfuhny’s Warzone DMR 14 loadout is ridiculously overpowered

Published: 25/Dec/2020 17:05

by Alex Garton
Twitch: Symfuhny/Activision/Treyarch

Warzone Warzone Season 1

The integration of Black Ops Cold War into Warzone has brought a range of new weapons to the game. One gun that has stood out from the pack and established itself in the meta is the DMR 14. Let’s check Symfuhny’s deadly loadout that’ll help you dominate your Warzone matches.

It’s fair to say the Black Ops Cold War guns had an underwhelming start in the Warzone meta. At release, there was no muzzle option for the weapons that matched the power of the Monolithic Suppressor available on Modern Warfare’s guns. Luckily, the developers buffed the Agency Silencer and this has allowed certain Cold War weapons to thrive.

Perhaps the best example of this is the DMR 14, which is quickly establishing itself as one of the most powerful guns in the game. Its ability to take down enemies at medium range is unmatched, killing an opponent with just two bullets to the head.

Of course, dominating with the DMR 14 is only possible with the correct loadout. Well, luckily for us, Symfuhny revealed his complete DMR 14 loadout on stream.

Treyarch/Activision
The DMR 14 thrives in medium-range gunfights.

Symfuhny’s deadly DMR 14 loadout

Twitch streamer and content creator Symfuhny has revealed his DMR 14 loadout on stream and it’s fair to say it packs a punch.

If you’re looking for a loadout with a fast time to kill and a lot of damage, then this Tactical Rifle may be perfect for you. Here’s exactly how you should kit out your DMR 14 to get the most out of the weapon:

  • Optic: Axial Arms 3x
  • Muzzle: Agency Silencer
  • Underbarrell: Field Agent Foregrip
  • Barrel: 20.8 Task Force
  • Ammunition: 30 Rnd

This is a loadout that focuses on allowing the DMR 14 to effectively take down opponents at medium to long-range.

For starters, the buffs to the Agency Silencer have arguably been the most beneficial to the rifle. The attachment provides the DMR 14 with an increased damage range and allows you to remain unseen on the minimap. This is paired with the 20.8 Task Force barrel which steps up the gun’s damage to another level.

The addition of the Axial Arms 3x is the perfect optic for medium-range gunfights, but also allows the weapon to perform at close-range if necessary. Finally, the Field Agent Foregrip controls the weapon’s recoil, while the 30 Rnd magazine provides you with extra ammo.

Of course, it’s all well and good saying how great the weapon is in Warzone, but it’s better to have a bit of proof. Well, here’s a clip of Symfuhny tearing his opponents down from range with the DMR 14 in-game.

It’s difficult to say whether the DMR 14 will be receiving any nerfs at some point in the future. It seems a little overtuned at the moment, but we’ll have to see what the developers think in the next upcoming patch.

Hopefully, this has set you up with a DMR 14 loadout that will help you win more Warzone matches and dominate your opponents.