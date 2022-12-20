Best Warzone players of 2022 – top CoD Warzone players

Jacob is the Deputy UK Editor for Dexerto and Call of Duty esports specialist with a BA (Hons) 2:1 in English Literature & Creative Writing. Previously served as Editor at GINX TV. Jacob has twice been nominated as Reporter of the Year at the UK Esports Awards. Contact: jacob.hale@dexerto.com.

2022 has been a huge year for Warzone, as Caldera came into its own, Rebirth was joined by Fortune’s Keep in the Resurgence modes, and, of course, Warzone 2.0 launched in November. But which players have stood out ahead of the rest this year?

The best Warzone players earn hundreds of thousands of dollars across tournament winnings and stream success, always competing against the most elite set of competition and looking for ways to one-up the rest of the Warzone playerbase.

While there were less major tournaments in 2022 than in years prior, a select few still reigned terror on their opponents and made the game look easier than anyone else.

Having consulted some of the very best players in the world, here are our top 5 Warzone players of 2022.

Best Warzone players

5. Edy ‘Newbz’ Juan

Activision/MLG Newbz is one part of the TBE trio, who all feature in this list.

One-third of the TBE trio, Newbz has been a mainstay around the top of the Warzone rankings ever since tournaments started and players started to take the game more seriously.

While he may not be as flashy as some of the other players on this list, his earnings and tournament placements speak for themselves. He was a top 5 earner in Caldera and consistently took on the very best in custom lobbies when they went head-to-head.

4. Kasimili ‘HiSoka’ Tonga Tongamoa

BoomTV Hisoka started Al Mazrah perfectly, winning the World Classic tournament.

Hisoka is a player that really flew in 2022, including winning two major events in the World Series of Warzone Trios tournament and the Warzone World Classic, which took place on Warzone 2.

He isn’t as big a name as some others in the Warzone space, but he’s definitely looking to smash through the glass ceiling and displace some of Call of Duty’s biggest battle royale stars, and he’s got off to the perfect start on Al Mazrah.

3. Thomas ‘Tommey’ Trewren

100 Thieves Tommey has been a mainstay at the top of every Warzone rankings.

Warzone’s highest-ever earner, English former CoD pro Thomas ‘Tommey’ Trewren is arguably one of the biggest success stories in the game’s short history.

If we’re assessing these players from an all-time perspective, it would be hard to put Tommey anywhere but first, but when looking at just 2022, he was just pipped to the top spot by two absolute standouts.

2. Ethan ‘Fifakill’ Pink

Twitch: Fifakillvizuals Fifaklil has become one of the most prolific names in Warzone.

Another Brit, Fifakill has shone in Warzone for the last couple of years, and really fought for the number one spot throughout the year.

Despite being halfway across the world from the biggest tournaments and best competition, Fifakill has become one of the most prolific names in the game, with huge wins in the World Series of Warzone $100k Solo Yolo, and the TimTheTatman $150k Kill Race.

1. Ben ‘Almond’ Rosendahl

Version1 Almond stood tall above the rest of the competition in 2022.

An almost unanimous number 1 pick from anybody you ask, Almond was the best Warzone player in 2022. Be it kill races, customs, duos, trios, he was an absolute force to be reckoned with, always showing up against the very best.

Almond is the definition of raw talent meeting game IQ, and his results throughout 2022 proved that. If Al Mazrah serves him anywhere near as nicely as Verdansk and Caldera did, this won’t be the last time Almond makes these lists.

Obviously, this list wasn’t easy to pick by any means, with so many Warzone players having insanely successful years in 2022.

The likes of Aydan, who continues to fly high, Biffle, who doesn’t play in as many tournaments as others but always places well, and ScummN are all certainly due a mention as standout players.

If you’re more of a multiplayer person, though, you should definitely check out our list of the , where the elite CoD League stars really shine.