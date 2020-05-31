Top 20 highest earning Call of Duty: Warzone players

With Call of Duty: Warzone looking like the next big thing in the battle royale world, we take a look at the top 20 highest earning players, in terms of total tournament winnings.

Competitive Warzone is still finding its footing, but that hasn't stopped some players breaking away from the pack within the first few tournaments. We've seen incredible new world records set, and a host of celebrities try their hand at CoD's second battle royale effort.

Using data from esportsearnings.com, we take a look at the top 20 Warzone players in terms of tournament winnings. We'll take a more in depth look at the top 3, and then provide a full list of the top 20.

3. Itz_warz - $34,900

WarsZ is best known as the partner of Vikkstar, with whom he racked up three consecutive Warzone Wednesday wins. This has seen him accumulate just shy of $35,000 in winnings.

He can be found regularly streaming via his Twitch channel, alongside some of the world's best professional players. Despite being fairly unknown before Warzone, he is now (rightfully so) considered one of the world's best.

2. HusKerrs - $36,066

Hot on the heels of Vikkstar is Jordan 'HusKerrs' Thomas, a battle royale star who has also held a number of Warzone world records. He previously made a name for himself in both Black Ops 4's Blackout and Apex Legends, but has recently transitioned over to Warzone.

At an impressive $36,066 total tournament winnings, he is the closest competitor to Vikkstar, and one of the world's best when it comes to CoD's sophomore battle royale effort.

1. Vikkstar - $37,900

Top of the earnings at the moment is Vikram 'Vikkstar' Barn. The Sidemen member has stunned viewers with his natural aptitude for Call of Duty: Warzone, putting together three consecutive Warzone Wednesday victories.

He currently holds the Quads world record alongside three members of Atlanta FaZe, as the four players put up a mind-blowing 138 kills between them. Players who come up against the popular British YouTuber will have their work cut out just to stay alive.

The full top 20 highest earning Warzone players are listed below. As you can see, a whole host of pro players make the cut. Crimsix comes in a 11th, while his Dallas Empire teammates Clayster and Shotzzy are at 17th and 19th respectively.

Top 20 Warzone players: highest earnings

No. Player Earnings 1 Vikkstar123 $37,900 2 HusKerrs $36,066 3 Itz_warz $34,900 4 diegosaurs $33,000 5 JoshOG $32,333 6 Jukeyz $26,166 7 GaGOD $21,666 8 ShivFPS $21,666 9 Frozone $19,583 10 SuperEvan $19,583 11 Crimsix $16,000 12 xAmpzMedia $14,583 13 Nickmercs $13,833 14 Tommey $11,166 15 Swagg $10,833 16 bobbypoff $10,000 17 Clayster $10,000 18 AydanC $9,333 19 Shotzzy $9,000 20 TeePee $9,000

Because Warzone was only released back in March, there is not nearly as much money in the game as others. However, as more players flock to the game and more tournaments take place, we can expect to see more and more money being won.

We will continue to update this article figures, as the competitive Warzone landscape develops.