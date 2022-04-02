Drazah: “LA Thieves can easily beat any team!” CDL Major Interview

LA Thieves slayer Drazah sat down with Dexerto to talk about the team’s reverse sweep over the New York Subliners and how their confidence is for the rest of CDL Major 2.



It was a rough Major 2 Qualifiers for the Thieves as they found themselves going 0-5 and at the bottom of the standings. This made them start in the Loser’s Bracket, but the team kept composure to win their first match.

Now, with a date with OpTic Texas, Drazah says he is feeling confident to take down the defending champs and continuing on in the event.

Discover More: Nero explains Methodz true impact on Boston success | CDL Major Interview