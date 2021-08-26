The proof that aBeZy deserves CDL MVP!

Atlanta FaZe took home the 2021 CDL Championship with Tyler ‘aBeZy’ Pharris being named Champs MVP. Reverse Sweep’s Andrew ‘Enigma’ Campion breaks down why aBeZy’s Search and Destroy play separates him from everyone else.

The young superstar’s stats in SnD were above and beyond the league’s average. With a 1.14 K/D and a 20.2% First Blood rating, aBeZy dominated the game mode for FaZe all season long.

Dexerto’s Enigma takes a look at aBeZy’s gameplay and how his aggressive style makes him one of the best to ever do it.

