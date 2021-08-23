Crowder: Arcitys brings FaZe discipline!

Atlanta FaZe head coach, James ‘Crowder’ Crowder said a huge change from last season to this one was the addition of Arcitys. He said that Arcitys brings leadership to the team and is a great person outside of the game, which led them to a CDL Championship.

After struggling early on in the season, Crowder proposed the idea of bringing in John ‘x2Pac ThuGLorD’ Hartley to be their Search and Destroy coach. He said this paid off extremely well as the team meshed well with him and learned a lot.

When asked about FaZe being a dynasty, he believes the team definitely is one. Crowder is now the only person to win CoD Champs as a player and a coach.

Advertisement

Discover More: Breaking down CoD Champs craziest Hardpoint