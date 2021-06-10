The FINAL HURDLE To SAVE OpTic’s CDL Season - Dexerto

OpTic Chicago have not had the CDL season they would have wanted, with more low points than high ones. However, as we head into the Los Angeles Thieves Home Series, are the Greenwall seeing a bit of a resurgence?

Five wins in their last seven games suggest momentum is building at the right part of the season, but with LAN around the corner for Major 4, and COD Champs within view, is this OpTic’s final chance to prove themselves?

Critics will fairly point out their record against top teams is still underwhelming, but does the script change if they come out on top v LA Thieves?

