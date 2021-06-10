Enable: LA Thieves have a chance to pass up OpTic ahead of the Major | CDL Preview - Dexerto

The Call of Duty League is inching closer to the Stage 4 Major, but before that, the Reverse Sweep gang is here to preview the league heading into the LA Thieves Home Series. Here’s how Ian ‘Enable’ Wyatt, Jonathan ‘Pacman’ Tucker & Katie Bedford see the week shaking out.

There’s still plenty of concern around some teams down the stretch and the Reverse Sweep panel took a look at the biggest talking points in the Stage 4, Week 2 review.

As the standings start to tighten up, there’s not much time left for teams to mount meaningful comebacks, so it’s all going to hinge on results in Week 3.

Group A already set in stone?

There’s plenty of tiebreaker scenarios that can happen at the tail-end of Stage 4. Unfortunately, teams on the come-up like LA Thieves and Minnesota RØKKR might end up in the lower bracket, Pacman thinks.

Even though LA Thieves have had some bad luck in Stage 4, they’re lucky to go into the final week with their fate in their hands.

Group A is far from decided, and if they can pick up the wins against OpTic and Minnesota, that could push them to the Winner’s bracket. Enable thinks LA could still have some fight in them, but they have to win out since they might not fare too well in Loser’s bracket.

NYSL, Florida, & Toronto commanding Group B

The top spots in Group B look secured. Reverse Sweep sees plenty of firepower in Subliners, Mutineers, and Ultra to set them up in the Major upper bracket.

Now Enable got funky with the math and sees a way for the Empire to compete for one of those spots, but they’re going to face a scary Mutineers team this week.

If Dallas gets some help from Toronto by beating NYSL, then all Empire would need to do is win against Florida and they’d be in Winner’s.

The final week of Stage 4 still has enough drama that can shake up the Stage 4 Major.

CDL standouts: Neptune and Crimsix

The Florida Mutineers are clicking right now and they have plenty of reason to stay confident heading into the final week of Stage 4. Travis ‘Neptune’ McCloud is a big reason for that, and Enable expects him to keep up his form.

If Florida is going to be a consistent elite team in the CDL, then it’s going to be off the back of Neptune’s play.

Someone who hasn’t been having the best of luck is the Empire, but that doesn’t mean Crimsix hasn’t been showing up. Pacman knows that if Dallas are going to turn their season around, C6 needs to play like the G.O.A.T. that he is.

He’s shown flashes of brilliance thus far, so it’s well within reach for Crim.

Team roster changes imminent in CDL?

While a lot of the top teams don’t have a reason to change their four-man formula before the Major, we could see meaningful mixups in the lower parts of the CDL standings.

Before Champs, teams like LAG, Seattle, and London have a lot of meaningless matches, as Enable puts it. This could give Challenger players a really good window to sub into the CDL level and foster a new lineup of players.

Even teams like the RØKKR, with enough bad results, could consider making wholesale changes to give them the best chance at Champs.

Bold predictions: Dallas should beat Florida, LAT ahead of OpTic

Like we’ve said before, there’s a lot that can still happen before the Stage 4 Major, and the Reverse Sweep crew are banking on all the spiciest results to unfold.

Pacman thinks the World Champs have another gear in them, and they can have a resurgence to bully their way into the top spots on the tables.

Enable is loving Sam ‘Octane’ Larew and company’s firepower and think they have a chance at putting OpTic in a strange predicament come the weekend. Further, LAT would be able to capitalize on that to maybe inch ahead of Chicago in the standings. It’s a “slim chance,” but a chance.

There’s plenty of moves that can happen before the LA Home Series, so check out the full preview show to see what Reverse Sweep has to say about it!

