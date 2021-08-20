The 3 Teams Looking scary at CDL Champs!

It was wild day one of CDL Champs; the Subliners took down OpTic Chicago, while Dallas Empire swept the ROKKR. Dexerto’s Andrew ‘Enigma’ Campion breaks down which teams look scary after the first day of Champs.

Just after one day of competition, Enigma was really impressed by the performance out of three teams. The Empire looked as good as ever, sweeping the Major 5 champs. Even though the Subliners took down OpTic in a five game series, both teams showed phenomenal teamwork.

As six teams are still left in the running for the CDL trophy, Enigma was impressed by these performances, and thinks these teams have a decent shot at winning it all.

