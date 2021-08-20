 "OpTic's SND Is Sickening!" | CDL Reverse Sweep COD Champs Day 1 Review ft. Censor - Dexerto
“OpTic’s SND Is Sickening!” | CDL Reverse Sweep COD Champs Day 1 Review ft. Censor

Published: 20/Aug/2021 19:38

by Jaret Kappelman
Dexerto / CDL

Call of Duty League CDL Reverse Sweep

Day 1 of CDL Champs 2021 is in the books, with fan-favorite OpTic Chicago falling to the lower bracket. Our Reverse Sweep crew of Jonathan ‘Pacman’ Tucker, Ian ‘Enable’ Wyatt, Katie Bedford, and special guest Doug ‘Censor’ Martin break down the wild day of games.

The first day of matches delivered the hype, OpTic almost made the reverse sweep happen but threw away the Game 5 Search and Destroy, giving New York Subliners a date with FaZe.

Unfortunately for the Florida Mutineers and LA Thieves, their 2021 season came to an end. If you missed any of the action, check out Reverse Sweep as the crew breaks it all down.

