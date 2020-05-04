Summit1g explains why Warzone is the "worst battle royale"

Veteran Twitch streamer Jaryd 'summit1g' Lazar has slammed Call of Duty: Warzone as a "camping simulator", highlighting the map's plethora of tall buildings as a major issue.



Call of Duty's sophomore battle royale effort has been widely acclaimed, hitting 50 million players within a month of release. Many fans have praised it as a faster alternative to Black Ops 4's Blackout, but summit is among prominent content creators arguing it is suffering because of its map design.

While streaming Warzone on May 3, summit grew frustrated with players camping on rooftops, waiting for opponents to pass them by. Summit took issue with rooftops that are difficult to access, especially those that are only accessible via helicopters.

Summit was driving through the Superstore area of the Verdansk map, when an unseen enemy on a roof began to open fire on his car. Despite doing minimal damage and summit driving away, the enemy continued to shoot summit's car, much to the streamer's frustration.

"Guy on top of a roof, who'd have thought?" he asked sarcastically. "You'd never have thought, chat. You would never see in a million years a guy waiting on a roof, especially in solos... Why do you guys have a game with just building-tops everywhere, that you can just sit on top of. Nobody thought of that? Nobody thought like 'hey this is probably gonna be more campy than PUBG?'"

The frustrations did not end there, however. While driving away from the first rooftop-based enemy, summit was ambushed by other players, who were sat on different rooftops. This compounded the streamer's anger, causing him to go on an epic rant about Warzone's map and negative play-styles.

"Do you see how many people are moving round the map?" he shouted sarcastically. "There's a ton. No, just kidding, they're all on building tops... This is not a battle royale bro, this is camping simulator. You wanna go into a f**king game and camp your d**k off, this is the one."

Summit's point is proved perfectly as, mid-rant, an enemy on top of Stadium opens fire on his vehicle. The top of Stadium is one of many POIs that can only be accessed via a helicopter.

"I think this is the worst battle royale that exists today, hands down," he said. "You guys thought, coming up with a battle royale and leaving every rooftop open - after a gulag, that you can just spawn in [to a rooftop] again!"

Summit's argument is essentially that the amount of buildings with hard to access rooftops encourages camping. Players who actually travel round the map and play positively are at a major disadvantage.

"Every building open, 150-man battle royale," he finished. "It's a hide and seek simulator! There's not a lot of talent that goes into your f**king laser-beaming of other humans in their nut-sack area. Don't even have to go for headshots really, and you made it so you can camp in every building. Let's just throw thermals on top of that, and you got Call of Duty."

Infinity Ward have confirmed that changes to the Verdansk map will be coming in Season 4, which kicks off at the start of June. Until then, it appears that summit will just have to deal with the game's shortcomings and the amount of players who are on rooftops.