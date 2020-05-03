Modern Warfare devs confirm Duos is coming to Warzone

Call of Duty developers Infinity Ward have officially confirmed that a 'Duos' mode will be coming to Warzone in Modern Warfare, but haven't put a date on its arrival yet.

At launch, Warzone had only Trios, before solos and later quads were added. In the past, these different team-sizes would be standard in battle royale games, but that changed somewhat when Apex Legends launched.

At first, Apex too only supported Trios, and it took some time before the developers (perhaps reluctantly) added duos and solos as limited-time modes. Warzone at first seemed to be following a similar plan, possibly to avoid long wait times for matches if the player base was split up too much.

Related: Incredible Call of Duty comebacks that shocked everyone:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZhAOZ8kLo18

Advertisement

But, with Warzone's now immensely popular, accommodating one, two, three or four-player teams in different playlists should be no problem at all — and Solos, Trios and Quads are currently available for battle royale, in addition to the Plunder mode.

Read More: Leaker reveals multiplayer files found in MW2 remastered

Duos though, has been totally missing so far. Inevitably, this has led to countless fans demanding that Infinity Ward add the playlist for two-player teams, but at the time of writing, it's still nowhere to be seen.

Duos coming to Warzone

Thankfully, in an interview with GamerGen, Amos Hodge, Creative Director at Raven Software (who helped develop Warzone alongside IW) said: "[We've] got some bugs to work out with Duos. But we’re listening to the community – if you noticed, we launched with just Trios, then we added Solos, then we added Quads, so we will get to a place where we add Duos in the future. There’s just no exact time I can give you for now, but Duos is coming."

Advertisement

The most likely date we can imagine for Duos to be added is probably alongside the Season 4 update. Although, since the developers still have some issues to sort out with the playlist, it might take a bit longer.

Season 4 is scheduled to launch on or around June 3, so roughly one month from this interview confirming that Duos is being worked on.