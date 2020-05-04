Infinity Ward reveal new Warzone game modes coming in Season 4

Modern Warfare’s flagship battle royale Warzone will “definitely” be getting a host of game modes ⁠— as many as a dozen more, if new leaks are to be believed ⁠— when Season 4 finally arrives, Infinity Ward devs have confirmed.

Call of Duty’s return to the battle royale scene has been a total success. Even as Fortnite rolled out Travis Scott, and Apex prepares for another season switch-up, Warzone has been full-steam ahead with new guns, cosmetics, and more.

Now it looks like Infinity Ward is doubling-down on that early success with the 150-player mode with a host of new playlists and limited-time modes, all of which the devs confirmed were “definitely” coming in Season 4.

“On the gameplay stuff I can tell you, there will definitely be new modes... We’re constantly working on modes,” Raven Software creative director Amos Hodge told French publication GamerGen. “We want to add new spice to the game.”

Hodge confirmed Modern Warfare’s battle royale would also be inundated with “new items, field upgrades, and loot,” next season. He also teased Warzone would soon have “brand new items to put in your loadout” on top of new playlists.

Infinity Ward’s narrative director Taylor Kurosaki also suggested the new modes may have something to do with “whole other parts of Verdansk [players] haven’t seen yet.” That does seem to confirm Warzone’s vaults will soon open.

Hodge did not confirm what kind of new modes Warzone will be getting when Season 4 ⁠— expected to begin on June 2 ⁠— finally arrives. Thankfully, recent data-mined leaks have uncovered details on what may be coming soon.

The leaks, dug up by code-dipper ModernWarzone, suggest a wide variety of new LTMs will make their way into the game. Some, like “Infinite Gulag,” seem like simple concepts. Others, like “PewPew,” we’ll just have to wait and see.

Leaked Warzone Playlists

Duos: One-Shot and Stimulus

Solos, Duos, Trios and Quads: Bottom Line

Infinite Gulag

Most Wanted

Run Like Hell

Classic Battle Royale

Mo’ Gulag, Mo’ Problems

Non-Stop

PewPew

Realism

Inflation Redeployment

There’s other good news on the horizon for Warzone ⁠— the long-awaited arrival of Duos may be quite soon, Infinity Ward have confirmed. Fans have demanded the two-player mode be added to the game since launch.

Players have a wait ahead of them before they can get their hands on the new LTMs though. Season 4 is slated to launch sometime around June 3, so it may be a month before we see these playlists on live servers.