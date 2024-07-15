Activision confirmed that Modern Warfare 3 Season 5 features cel-shaded variants of Rust, Shipment, and Stash House.

In the first episode of the Call of Duty Podcast, Treyarch developers discussed omnimovement and confirmed Black Ops 6 beta dates. The podcast also highlighted what’s coming to Modern Warfare 3 in Season 5.

Activision already confirmed a WWE collaboration event that will launch when the seasonal update goes live on July 24.

Like previous map makeovers, such as the infected variants in Season 1, Season 5 features three cel-shaded maps. For a limited time, Rust will become Toonoxide, Shipment takes on the new name of Celship, and Stash House gets re-imagined as Ink House.

Cel-shading is an artistic style that makes 3D objects resemble 2D art. Nintendo famously uses this technique in the Zelda franchise as an example.

The technique is also referred to as toon shading as it emulates the style of comic books and cartoons by flattening the geometry of objects to create a paper-like texture.

Without images, it’s hard to imagine how the art style will work in Call of Duty, but Call of Duty League commentator Miles Ross claimed that the maps have one “blocky” color.

Activision senior director studio communications Stephanie Snowden explained, “I think we have seen the community rally behind some of these funky designs. I was stunned to see the response to Get High and we have so many people reach and say they loved it.”

Given the success of the Get High event, Sledgehammer Games has developed a strong reputation for creating unconventional environments. A full patch notes blog will be posted on Season 5’s start date.