CoD players mock return of wacky skins after shift to realism

Call of Duty has drastically changed over the years, and fans lament some of the changes, notably the balance between realistic and wacky skin designs.

Modern Warfare 2019 and the arrival of Warzone marked a significant period for Call of Duty, where the title would receive the bells and whistles of live service titles. Constant support would be injected into the title throughout the year via new weapons, maps, modes, and more.

The biggest standout of new support comes from the in-game cosmetics, which has always been a tricky topic for fans of the series. Some fans petition for a realistic approach to in-game skins, while others are a little more lax with their desires.

However, where Call of Duty stands with its skins and cosmetics in 2023 is quite the sight, leaving fans with many questions.

CoD fans question the state of in-game skins

Shared to the ModernWarfareIII subreddit, one fan opened the floodgates of discussion around the state of the franchise. “Most bipolar franchise ever,” they stated before they continued with: “Why does this keep happening?”

In it, four choice photos illustrate the stark difference in tones surrounding CoD over the years, starting with the CoD 4: Modern Warfare days to this year’s Modern Warfare 3.

Bear in mind that the pictures on the left are from campaign segments, so it’s not a fair comparison to make between campaign and multiplayer.

That said, the fact of the matter is, as one user commented: “Because it sells. It’s that simple.” Nothing makes more money than Nicki Minaj losing a fight to a soldier wearing a giant rat head, or Billy the Puppet and Master Shredder terrorizing your lobbies.

Where we currently stand, MW3 doesn’t intend to hold any punches, with new skins featuring wacky reindeer heads or anime themes. That said, it’s always fun to take a step back and look at the evolution of CoD’s in-game skins and cosmetics.