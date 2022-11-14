Simple Modern Warfare 2 trick is perfect counter for Riot Shields

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Ryan primarily covers CoD, FIFA, and a variety of other games for Dexerto. When he's not writing, Ryan loves watching sports. You can contact him at [email protected]

CoD veterans are all too familiar with how annoying it is when confronted by a Riot Shield user, but fortunately, a Modern Warfare 2 player discovered a perfect counter.

Modern Warfare 2’s meta is beginning to take shape. Players have had ample time to test out every weapon and grind camos. Warzone 2 launches on November 19, and TrueGameData revealed the best guns to level up ahead of time.

Make sure to also check out our guide on the best Modern Warfare 2 loadouts before jumping into Warzone 2. The Riot Shield is the one weapon that stands the test of time and is immune to any buffs or nerfs.

Riot Shields are extremely easy to use and create massive headaches for the CoD community. If you ever find yourself one-on-one with someone using the overpowered weapon, there is an easy counter.

Activision A glitch involving riot shields made players invincible.

How to use Inflatable Decoys against Riot Shields

Riot Shields already left a sour taste in the mouths of MW2 players. If players equipped the item and the enemy earned a VTOL killstreak, they became invincible. A Reddit user shared a way for players to get revenge on Riot Shield users, and all you need is an Inflatable Decoy.

Inflatable Decoys are a new Field Upgrade in Modern Warfare 2. When activated, a fake soldier appears, making it look like there is a real player. If you deploy an Inflatable Decoy right under the feet of a Riot Shield user, it will kill them.

The clever MW2 player shared a clip of using the Field Upgrade against someone using a Riot Shield.

One player responded, “That’s the best kill I’ve ever seen.”

A second user added, “This isn’t getting as much appreciation as it should, solid way to kill someone and a solid way to die.”

The next time you find yourself in a tight bind, try using an Inflatable Decoy as a last-ditch effort.