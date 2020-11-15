Shroud explains why Warzone is boring in its current state - Dexerto

Twitch superstar and former CS:GO pro Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek is unimpressed with Warzone’s current state of gameplay, arguing that the repetitiveness of combat dissuades him from dropping into Verdansk.

Call of Duty’s battle royale has captivated millions of players since its launch, but the gameplay tends to boil down to the same type of combat scenarios from one match to the next, according to shroud.

“[Warzone’s] just not very much fun for me. It’s the same game, every situation, every fight, everything just feels the same to me,” he said. Even though the game includes dozens of weapons with an enormous map for the 150 player-lobby, shroud sees the same scenarios play out again and again.

While teams can come up with creative ways to navigate the expansive Warzone terrain, fights ultimately culminate between who gets the first few shots off on a person.

At a high level, there’s much more nuance that goes into a firefight. But, compared to other battle royales like Apex Legends that throws a mixed bag of quirks simply for choosing your character, Warzone’s gameplay is much more straightforward.

“I like variety. I like choosing between 1,2,3; or 1,2,3 4,5,6. Instead of just choosing 1 or 2,” shroud went on, describing his preferred types of games that offer an assortment of scenarios for players to explore.

Back in March, shroud expressed similar sentiments when he confessed to giving Call of Duty games only a two-week lifespan until he moves onto the next title.

His decision isn’t really surprising since he’s admitted to preferring games that incorporate more skill from the player in order to come out as the winner.

Topic starts at 7:16

“Warzone isn’t really my style, you know?” shroud said while explaining why he prefers Apex over Warzone. “While (Warzone) is fun from time to time … it’s not particularly my fancy. I don’t fancy it. I fancy games like CS, Valorant, Apex — games that take some skill.”

While millions of players are enjoying Warzone for what it is, don’t expect shroud to jump into the battle royale for a prolonged time, at least while it’s still in its current state.

Ironically, he’s still probably very good at the game, so it’s a bit of a shame that the FPS guru doesn’t rank it higher on his list of go-to titles.