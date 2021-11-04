Warzone pro styles on Dr Disrespect with 360 flying snipe during $75k tourney

Dr Disrespect was left completely speechless after a Warzone pro flexed on him with a 360 snipe in the middle of a $75,000 tournament, of all places.

The $75,000 Last Dance in Verdansk tournament was one of the wildest events yet, filled with plenty of drama and action, not to mention an unexpected winner.

However, one of the biggest thrills came in a head-to-head with the two-time and pro player bbreadman, who took a leap of faith — literally — in an attempt to style on the popular YouTube star.

Let’s just say Bread unleashed his own variety of “violence, speed, and momentum” and it paid off in a big way.

Dr Disrespect styled on by Warzone pro

In the eighth game, bbreadman was on a building and spotted Doc behind a bus and the two snipers aimed at each other looking to strike first.

After jumping off the building, the Warzone pro performed a 360 and lined up a shot onto Doc only to be shot himself. Luckily, however, he managed to live, switch to his sidearm, and eliminate the 6’6″ gaming giant.

From Dr Disrespect’s POV, it looked as if he should have confirmed the kill onto bbreadman, and he was left to sit in silence having placed 12th.

How did Dr Disrespect’s shot miss?

When fans even started asking him how he didn’t headshot his opponent, he simply replied: “I couldn’t f**king tell you!”

Upon closer inspection, it does seem like Doc’s shot was close, but narrowly missed the head as he aimed too low. Just a couple of inches higher and their fates may have been reversed.

Nonetheless, it was definitely one of the craziest plays and one that bbreadman even took pride in, tweeting Doc’s perspective on his personal Twitter.

no way you doing this mid tourney — FaZe Kalei (@KaleiRenay) November 2, 2021

“Your move, Dr Disrespect,” he captioned the clip which ended up receiving over 125K views since being uploaded on November 2.

Even FaZe Kalei was stunned he went for the 360 snipe. “No way you doing this mid tourney,” she chimed in.

With more Warzone tournaments coming with the big Pacific update, it will be interesting to see if the two-time can end up getting some revenge the next time they meet.