Scump won’t sign a new CDL contract until 2021 CoD Vanguard is revealed

Call of Duty legend Seth ‘Scump’ Abner has explained that, prior to signing a new contract in the Call of Duty League, he wants to see a gameplay trailer for CoD 2021 – thought to be WWII: Vanguard.

Despite a turbulent last few years, generally devoid of tournament wins, Scump is one of the most successful CoD players of all time. He currently sits at third on the all-time CoD pro earnings list, as well as second on the all-time most winningest players list.

However, where Crimsix and Clayster have continued to challenge at the top of competitive CoD, Scump’s OpTic Chicago has consistently failed to get into Finals of any kind, and had another season marred by regular disappointment.

With his struggles continuing and his tenure in Call of Duty running even longer, some fans have questioned whether it’s time for the King to retire.

While not hinting at retirement explicitly, Scump suggested he’ll need more time before he commits to a contract for CoD 2021, thought to be another WWII title called Vanguard.

Responding to a fan who suggested he’ll be “nasty” at next year’s title, the King relayed some reservations: “Dude, I’m gonna have to see – listen my contract’s up at the end of this year. I’m gonna have to see what that sh*t looks like before I sign another one… I’m gonna have to see that. I’m gonna need a gameplay trailer. Because I don’t know about all that.”

He finished: “I gotta see that. I’ve heard a whole bunch of different things – I don’t know what to think.”

Scump’s hesitation is probably influenced to some degree by his struggles on Sledgehammer’s last CoD game – 2017’s WWII. It was the title that the OpTic Dynasty fell apart, before a roster change with Methodz and Octane led to a 17-24th finish at CoD Champs. It is, by Scump’s own admission, one of his least favorite CoDs ever.

Fans will want to see the 26-year-old carry on competing but, like Karma did back in Modern Warfare, there comes a time when even the best need to hang up the controller.